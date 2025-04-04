Nutritionist Shares Fast-Friendly Breakfast Bowl Recipe That Is Good For Your Health

We often overlook the importance of a nutritious diet, but when it comes to overall well-being, a wholesome breakfast is key. A filling morning meal boosts productivity and strengthens immunity. If you're searching for a quick yet healthy breakfast option, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has the perfect recipe to fit your busy schedule. In her latest Instagram post, the nutritionist has shared the recipe of chia seeds, yoghurt, fruit and nut bowl, which is highly refreshing as well as satisfying.

Here is the step-by-step instructions to make the breakfast bowl:

Take 1 cup yoghurt (low-fat) and add 2 tbsp chia seeds, 7-8 dried berries and about 8-10 raisins in it. Mix them all well and refrigerate for a few hours. If the consistency seems too thick, add a little milk and a little sweetener of your choice. Now top your yoghurt chia mixture with chopped fruits of your choice. Sprinkle some cinnamon powder and pounded pistachio (6-7 pieces). Chill and serve.

In her previous Instagram post, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shared a simple recipe for multi-dal chilla. "In a bowl, soak together 1/4th cup each of moong dal, masoor dal, urad dal and chana dal for 5-6 hours," she wrote in the caption. Then put the soaked dals in a grinder jar beside a few cloves of garlic and green chillies and grind to form a fine paste.

Pooja Malhotra added, "Add some salt, red chilli powder and water to form a paste of pouring consistency." Now, comes the final step. Following her steps, you need to heat and grease the pan and make thin and crispy chills on low flame.

The nutritionist then serves the thin, crispy, multi-dal chilla with a bowl of salad and curd or raita.

This recipe is not only healthy and delicious but also super easy to prepare.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.