Nutritionist Shares 5 Drinks That Will Make Your Skin Glow For Your Special Day

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that protect against UV damage and improve skin

Diet can definitely play a role in promoting glowing skin when prepping for your wedding day. The foods and drinks you consume can have a direct impact on your skin health. To help you better prepare for your special day, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a list of beverages you can incorporate into your diet for better skin health.

5 Drinks that will make your skin glow for your special day:

1. Beetroot amla juice

Both beetroot and amla (Indian gooseberry) are rich in antioxidants, which help in reducing inflammation and preventing free radical damage. These nutrients promote healthy skin and give it a natural glow.

2. Sugarcane juice with lemon

Sugarcane juice is hydrating and contains natural sugars, which can provide an instant energy boost. The addition of lemon adds vitamin C, which aids in collagen production, making your skin firm and luminous.

3. Green tea with lemon

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that protect against UV damage and improve skin complexion. Lemon adds a dose of vitamin C, enhancing collagen synthesis and reducing the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes.

4. Yogurt berry smoothie with raw honey

Yogurt is a probiotic that promotes a healthy gut, leading to better skin health. Berries are packed with antioxidants that fight oxidative stress. Raw honey has antibacterial properties and can help in reducing acne and moisturising the skin.

5. Bamboo shoot and lotus stem juice

Bamboo shoots are rich in silica, which helps maintain the elasticity of the skin. Lotus stem contains vitamin C and other antioxidants, which promote collagen production, keeping your skin supple and youthful.

Look at nutritionist Lovneet Batra's post:

Consuming these drinks or incorporating their ingredients into your diet regularly can provide various nutrients that promote skin health. However, it's important to note that diet alone may not guarantee a glowing complexion. Regular skincare, hydration, stress management, and adequate sleep are also crucial for achieving radiant skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.