Nutritionist Reveals The Oil "Best For Lowering Cholesterol"

Oil, high in trans and saturated fats, often contributes to high cholesterol levels. When consumed in excess, it can lead to the buildup of plaque in the arteries leading to a higher risk of heart disease. Hence, it becomes important to choose the right type of oil for maintaining good health. But the question is — which oil is best for lowering cholesterol levels? Fret not as nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has the perfect solution to your answer. In her latest Instagram entry, she has highlighted some oils that must be consumed and some that must be eliminated from your diet.

“Your cooking oil can either support your heart health or silently contribute to high cholesterol and inflammatory conditions,” writes Anjali Mukerjee in her caption.

The nutritionist forbids using refined oil as they “go through heavy processing, bleaching, and high-heat extraction, stripping away essential nutrients and antioxidants. They often contain trans fats and chemical residues, which can promote inflammation and disrupt cholesterol balance.”

Instead, Anjali Mukerjee recommends viewers use cold-pressed oils, like mustard, sesame, and olive oil. She adds that these oils “are extracted naturally with low heat.”

Benefits of cold-pressed oils

They contain heart-friendly fats (MUFA & PUFA) that help in balancing cholesterol Rich in antioxidants and vitamins they are effective in fighting inflammation Packed with a natural flavour and purity, they are free from harmful chemicals

Why does this matter?

According to Anjali Mukerjee, “the oil you use daily impacts your heart, metabolism, and longevity” and hence it is essential to buy the right one

Previously, Anjali Mukerjee pointed out the dangers of trans fat in a separate video on Instagram. She said, “If you increase trans fats intake by 2%. (Trans fats are found in cookies, pastries, all deep-fried foods like french fries, bhajias, farsan, and non-dairy creamers) then all-cause mortality increases by 26% (all-cause mortality refers to the total number of deaths from any cause within a specific population). Trans fats are double trouble for your heart. They increase your bad cholesterol and lower your good cholesterol.”

Hope your doubts are clear now.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.