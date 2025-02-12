Nutritionist Recommends Switching These Three Cookware

Cooking is not just about using the right spices and ingredients; the tools you use in the kitchen are equally important. The right kitchen products ensure food safety, quality and taste while enhancing the overall culinary experience. Often, when shopping at grocery stores, we tend to buy the most common cookware without considering the material. For example, many people use non-stick pans for cooking or plastic strainers to drain liquids. However, did you know these items can be harmful to your health and may lead to several diseases? Fret not! Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has all the answers to your questions.

In a video posted on Instagram, Palak Nagpal discourages the use of three kitchen tools and recommends healthier alternatives. “Harmful Kitchen essentials you need to replace today,” reads her caption. Let's take a detailed look, shall we?

Glass: According to Palak Nagpal, glass is a safer material for storing food and beverages as it does not contain harmful substances like BPA (bisphenol A), which is found in certain plastics. Glass has a lower chance of leaching bacteria or other harmful chemicals into food compared to plastic. The only drawback is that glass is heavier and more fragile than plastic.

Stainless Steel Pans: Non-stick pans are toxic and can release harmful substances into food when heated. Stainless steel pans, on the other hand, are durable, resistant to scratches and can withstand high temperatures without releasing harmful fumes. They provide excellent heat distribution, ensuring even cooking and are easier to maintain. Unlike non-stick pans, they do not have a coating that wears off over time.

Steel Strainers: Using steel strainers instead of plastic strainers is beneficial because steel is more durable and long-lasting. Steel strainers are heat-resistant, making them suitable for use with hot liquids and they are generally easier to clean and maintain. Additionally, using steel strainers reduces reliance on single-use plastics, contributing to environmental sustainability.

So, what are you waiting for? Switch your cookware right away.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.