Nutritionist Explains How Moringa Drumsticks Can Transform Your Health

As the summer heat intensifies, we must make changes in our daily diet to stay hydrated and healthy. The moringa drumsticks are one such superfood that is ideal for the warmer months. Due to its high nutritional content and therapeutic qualities, drumsticks provide several health advantages, especially in the sweltering summertime. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared some additional benefits of the superfood.

Health benefits of moringa drumsticks

1. Good for hair health

Rich in iron and vitamin C, moringa drumsticks boost collagen production and improve blood circulation to your scalp, resulting in reduced hair fall.

2. Helps skin glow

Moringa drumsticks are packed with antioxidants and vitamin A, which fight free radicals, keeping your skin youthful and radiant. Moringa's anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties help reduce acne, clear blemishes and soothe skin irritation

3. Helps in postpartum recovery

High in calcium and essential nutrients, moringa drumsticks aid in healing and restoring strength after childbirth.

4. Provides lactation support

A natural galactagogue, the superfood enhances breast milk production and nourishes new moms.

5. Improves your mood

Moringa drumsticks are rich in Magnesium and B vitamins, which help in reducing stress, improving sleep, and lifting your mood naturally.

6. Maintains hormonal balance

Loaded with phytonutrients, moringa drumsticks support estrogen metabolism and overall hormonal health.

