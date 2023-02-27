Nutrition: Protect Your Arteries With 3 Pomegranates A Day

Pomegranates are nutritious, delicious and help prevent cardiovascular diseases

Pomegranates are a very common and popular fruit in India. It is considered a berry and has a variety of benefits. Like many fruits, eating it responsibly and correctly can provide your body with a variety of benefits. Through her Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains how eating 3 pomegranates daily can improve our heart health.

She writes, “Pomegranate is very powerful anti atherogenic agent. It has very powerful antioxidants which clean the arteries, reduce blood pressure, protect the heart and prevent clogging of the blood vessels. For those people having high blood pressure, it is good idea to consume 3 pomegranates a day for 3 months at least. This will benefit their cardiovascular health & also lower blood pressure besides providing a powerful antioxidant support.”

Follow a Heart-Healthy diet:

"A heart-healthy diet will help you in lowering cholesterol, blood pressure, and decreasing the risk of diabetes, along with maintaining a healthy weight. Here are a few nutrition tips:

﻿﻿Eat more fiber- eat whole grains instead of white breads and pastas.

﻿﻿Eat lots of fruits and vegetables.

﻿﻿Limit dietary cholesterol- reduce consumption of whole milk, cheese, etc.

﻿﻿Eat healthy fats- nuts, olive oil, avocado.

﻿﻿Avoid trans fats and saturated fats- found in pro cessed foods.

﻿﻿Limit salt intake- high sodium in salt contributes to high blood pressure.

﻿﻿Limit alcohol intake- contributes to weight gain as alcohol is high in calories.

﻿﻿Quit smoking.

Other supplements that can also help protect the heart, including white tea, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG, major polyphenol found in green tea), grape seed extract, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries. However, one needs to incorporate a healthy diet along with the above mentioned supplements to get the full benefit. I believe that a good nutrition can take you a long way.” She continues.

Many benefits of pomegranates are:

Contains lots of antioxidants

Offers vitamin C

Might reduce inflammation

Might enhance heart health

Offer potassium and are a good source of fibre

May benefit kidney health

Provides complex carbs

She ends by saying, “So, eat 3 pomegranates a day if you want to improve your heart healthier. Needless to say, other lifestyle corrections in diet and lifestyle need to be made to get its full benefits.”

Look at her post:

Incorporate pomegranates to your daily diet to access its amazing benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.