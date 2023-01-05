Winter Diet: 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat More Cauliflower

Cauliflower has many benefits and is very low in calories

The vegetable cauliflower is incredibly nutritious and offers a substantial amount of health benefits. Additionally, it includes special plant components that may lower the risk of a number of illnesses, including cancer and heart disease.

Adding it to your diet is quite simple and friendly to weight loss. Although cauliflower is high in vitamins, it has very few calories. In actuality, cauliflower has some of practically every essential vitamin and mineral.

In one of her recent reels, nutritionist Lovneet Batra discusses the 5 benefits of eating cauliflower. She writes, “Cauliflower is one of the most common winter-season vegetables that belong to the Brassicaceae family, which also includes broccoli, kale, and cabbage. These beautiful florets brimming with an impressive nutrient profile hold a myriad of health benefits:

1. High in Choline

Cauliflower is high in choline, an essential nutrient needed for building mood, memory, and strength of the brain. Choline is the key building block of acetylcholine, a chemical messenger involved in signalling the central nervous system, and also supports the health of brain cells.

2. Help reduce your risk of cancer

Cauliflower is a type of cruciferous vegetable, related to broccoli, kale, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, collard greens, radishes, and turnips. These vegetables possess compounds called glucosinolates, which are sulfur-containing chemicals which contribute to suppressing cancer development in the body.

3. May support hormonal balance

This wonderful vegetable also contains a plant compound - indole-3-carbinol (13C) which is a plant oestrogen. This oestrogen contributes to the balancing of hormones in the body.

4. Help fight inflammation

Cauliflower contains some of the most potent antioxidants like beta-carotene, quercetin, cinnamic acid, and beta-cryptoxanthin. These can help lower oxidative stress in your body and fight inflammation.

5. Promotes cardiac wellness

Cauliflower is a heart-friendly vegetable thanks to a plant compound called sulforaphane. Acting as an antioxidant, sulforaphane reduces the inflammatory damage caused by oxidative stress, a process which plays a central role in the development of heart disease.

Do not forget to include cauliflower in your vegetable box. Embrace it to achieve a healthy lifestyle.”

Add cauliflower to your daily diet to achieve these amazing benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.