Nutrition: 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat Figs More Often

Figs are a sweet and chewy fruit and provide us with a variety of benefits

Fig is a fruit that comes from a tree called ficus. They are sweet, unique in taste and look, and have a chewy texture. Dried figs can be preserved and last much longer than their fresh and perishable form. Besides tasting great, this fruit provides us with various benefits and is available all year round. To make us better understand the benefits, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 5 benefits of eating this fruit.

She writes, “Fig or Anieer as it is known in India is a small pear or bell-shaped flowering plant that belongs to the mulberry family. Being a tasty treat and a healthy midday snack, figs have many benefits for your entire body making them a great addition to a healthy diet.”

5 Benefits of eating figs, as per the nutritionist:

﻿﻿Figs contain fiber, which may help promote digestive health by softening and adding bulk to stools, decreasing constipation, and serving as a prebiotic - or food source for the healthy bacteria populating your gut. ﻿﻿Figs help in lowering the oxidative stress, blood sugar level of the body. Abscisic acid, malic acid, and chlorogenic acids are the main compounds present in the fig which helps in controlling the blood sugar level. ﻿﻿Being one of the foods rich in calcium and phosphorus anjeer promotes the formation of bones and stimuli regrowth of bones ﻿﻿Potassium is a vital mineral that aids the body in controlling blood pressure as it facilitates the refuting of negative impacts of sodium. The goodness of potassium in figs helps to stimulate the functioning of muscles and nerves, balances the fluid in the system and maintains the electrolvte balance The wealth of nutrients in anjeer like vitamin C, E and A and potent antioxidants is highly beneficial to nurture the skin and rejuvenate skin cells.

Look at her post:

Add figs to your diet to avail these amazing health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.