National Doctor's Day: Date, History, Significance- All About It

India observes National Doctor's Day on July 1 every year to honour and recognise the priceless contributions that doctors and medical professionals make to people's lives and communities. It provides an opportunity to express gratitude to doctors for their relentless efforts, compassion, and commitment to promoting health and well-being.

History of National Doctor's Day

The Government of India designated July 1 as National Doctor's Day in 1991. This day marks the birth anniversary of renowned physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Dr. Roy played a significant role in developing India's healthcare system and established the Indian Medical Association and the Medical Council of India. In addition to raising the nation's medical standards, his work motivated future medical professionals to strive for greatness and service.

He was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same day in 1962.

Significance of Doctor's Day

Doctor's Day emphasizes the role of doctors in public health, especially during crises like pandemics, where their expertise and leadership are critical. It also serves as a reminder that healthcare is a communal effort, and doctors play a crucial role in maintaining public health.

Doctor's Day also provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the significance of health and the many challenges faced by medical professionals. Celebrating Doctor's Day can motivate doctors to continue their important work and inspire others to enter the medical field.

On this day various events and activities are organised across India to recognize the invaluable contribution of our doctors.

