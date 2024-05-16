National Dengue Day 2024: Here Are The Signs, Symptoms And Complications Of Severe Dengue

Dengue Day 2024: Severe dengue is also known as dengue hemorrhagic fever

Every year, national Dengue Day is observed on May 16 to spread awareness about the disease and ways to prevent it. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection. it spreads from mosquitoes to humans and is more common in tropical and subtropical regions. High fever, headache, body ache, joint and muscle pain, nausea and rash are common symptoms of dengue. Most people with dengue get better within 1-2 weeks. However, in severe cases, dengue can also become fatal. Preventing mosquito bites is the most effective way to control dengue spread. On National Dengue Day 2024, let's know more about severe dengue.

National Dengue Day 2024: Symptoms and complications of severe dengue

Severe dengue is also known as dengue hemorrhagic fever which can cause some serious complications and even become life-threatening. In severe dengue, the blood vessels of an individual become damaged and leaky. One's platelets also fall drastically.

Signs and symptoms

Most people with dengue have mild symptoms for 1-2 weeks. On the other hand, severe dengue requires hospitalisation to manage the condition. Some of the symptoms of severe dengue are:

Severe abdominal pain

Pale and cold skin

Weakness

Bleeding gums

Vomiting

Rapid breathing

Fatigue

Restlessness

These symptoms are usually seen 24-48 hours after the fever goes away.

Those who get infected for the second time are at a higher risk of severe dengue.

Complications of severe dengue

Severe dengue is a serious medical emergency. It can lead to shock, internal bleeding, organ failure and even death.

A significant drop in blood pressure can cause shock. Low platelet count contributes to internal bleeding.

Therefore, it is essential to pay attention to the signs and symptoms of severe dengue. Immediate medical help can prevent it from becoming life-threatening.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.