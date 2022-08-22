Monkeypox: Updates, Precautions & Who Should Be Worried?

Proper distance should be maintained from people with Monkeypox to avoid spread

Monkeypox has gained a lot of attention since its May 2022 outbreak. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where smallpox had been eradicated in 1968, a 9-month-old boy was the first person to be diagnosed with human monkeypox. Since then, human cases have progressively been recorded from central and west Africa, with the majority of cases coming from the rural, rainforest parts of the Congo Basin, mainly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

However, as mentioned in the beginning the outbreak this year has caused mass hysteria. This hysteria has increased since WHO declared the May 2022 Monkeypox outbreak as a global emergency. In this article, we list the latest updates on the disease. We also discuss precautions that can be followed and who should be worried about the diseases as of now.

What are the updates?

The number of cases of monkeypox in India has now reached 9, according to a report from Delhi. The new case was discovered after a 31-year-old Nigerian lady who was the first woman in her nation to be diagnosed with a viral infection tested positive for the illness.

Of the total 9 instances, 4 are from Delhi and the remaining 5 are from Kerala, according to reports. Concerns have been raised about cases of monkeypox in other regions of the world, particularly in the US and Europe, at a time when the Covid-19 threat is still being addressed globally.

What precautions should be followed?

Although only 9 cases have been recorded in India, the cases are spiking globally. Lack of proper preventive tips can increase cases of spread. Here are some easy measures through which you can lower your risk of contracting Monkeypox:

The chances of contracting monkeypox can be lowered through its vaccine and through the knowledge we have of this disease.

Monkeypox can spread through spit, semen, and other excretions. Being in contact with someone with monkeypox can make you prone to catching it. Being intimate with a monkeypox patient increases these chances further.

Monkeypox was discovered to be contracted by monkeys but may also be transmitted through rats, squirrels, other primates, and fellow humans. The best way to avoid contracting monkeypox is to avoid contact with these animals and also fellow humans that may be showing signs of monkeypox.

monkeypox is not an airborne disease but contact with someone with monkeypox can make us prone to contracting it. It is ideal to follow proper hygiene and avoid physical contact with someone that may have monkeypox.

Do not touch an infected person's rash or scab. As mentioned above, close contact with an infected person increases one's risk by a lot.

When caring for a sick individual, put on gloves and a mask. Even if they have been tested, if they are showing signs of monkeypox, make sure to maintain proper distance and protection.

Never exchange clothes, beds, or other items of use. Even if others around you are not showing symptoms of monkeypox, you must not share your personal belongings with anyone.

You may use detergent to wash soiled items in a washing machine. Make sure to use proper germs-killing products to wash utensils, and at home.

Use a hand wash containing alcohol or wash your hands with soap and water. Make sure to also continue the use of sanitisers when outdoors.

Besides following these precautionary methods, one must also know if they are at risk of contracting monkeypox.

Who should be worried?

Unlike coronavirus and other contractable diseases, there is no particular group of people that are at a higher of developing monkeypox. However, as discussed, studies prove close contact with infected people puts you at high risk. Hence, make sure to keep your distance from anyone showing signs of the disease and also keep above discussed preventive measures in mind moving forward.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.