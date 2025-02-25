Mizoram Reports 30,000 Cases Of HIV; Know Who's At Risk & Prevention Tips

Mizoram has the highest HIV prevalence rate in India, standing at 2.73%, significantly surpassing the national average of 0.2%. On Monday, Health Minister Lalrinpuii expressed deep concern over this alarming situation and urged legislators to take more decisive action against the epidemic. Speaking at a meeting of the Mizoram Legislative Forum on AIDS a high-level committee of lawmakers addressing HIV/AIDS, the minister emphasised the need for immediate and effective interventions to curb the rising infection rates.

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is a virus that attacks the body's immune system, specifically targeting CD4 cells (T cells), which help fight infections. If left untreated, HIV can weaken the immune system, making the body more vulnerable to infections and diseases. Over time, HIV can progress to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), the most severe stage of the infection.

How does HIV spread?

HIV is primarily transmitted through the bodily fluids of an infected person, such as:

Vaginal, anal, or oral sex with an infected person, especially without using protection (e.g., condoms).

Sharing needles or syringes, drug use, tattoos, or medical procedures with contaminated needles.

Blood transfusions, receiving infected blood (though rare due to strict screening measures).

During pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding if the mother is HIV-positive.

Healthcare workers may contract HIV through accidental needle sticks or contact with infected blood.

HIV does not spread through casual contact such as hugging, sharing food, mosquito bites, or touching surfaces.

Who is at risk?

While anyone can contract HIV, certain groups are at higher risk, including:

People with multiple sexual partners or those engaging in unprotected sex. Intravenous drug users who share needles. Sex workers and their clients. Individuals with sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which increase susceptibility. Healthcare workers exposed to infected blood. Babies born to HIV-positive mothers if preventive measures are not taken.

How to prevent contracting HIV?

Use condoms consistently and correctly to reduce the risk of transmission.

Do not share needles. Always use clean, sterile needles for medical use, drug injections, or tattoos.

Get regular HIV testing as early detection allows for timely treatment and reduces spread.

Ensure safe blood transfusions, only receive screened and tested blood.

Use PEP (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis) if exposed. A short-term emergency treatment that reduces infection risk if taken within 72 hours of exposure.

Prevent mother-to-child transmission. HIV-positive pregnant women should take antiretroviral therapy (ART) and avoid breastfeeding if necessary.

Knowledge about HIV and its prevention can help reduce stigma and encourage safe practices.

By following these preventive measures, individuals can significantly lower their risk of contracting HIV and contribute to controlling its spread.

