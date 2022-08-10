Migraine: Yoga Asanas To Reduce Migraine Symptoms

Setu bandhasana can help reduce migraine symptoms

Migraine is one of the most common disorders. Migraine refers to prolonged or recurring headaches that might cause pain and pulsing feeling on either side of the head. Unlike normal headaches, migraines may cause other health issues. Some common symptoms of migraine are sensitivity to sound and lights, nausea, vomiting, etc.

Living with a migraine can be very troubling due to its recurrence and array of symptoms. There are various ways through which it may be treated or symptoms may be reduced. Diet changes, medications, home remedies, exercising, etc. may be helpful in treating migraine.

Yoga has proven to significant improvement in migraine symptoms in many patients. In this article, we discuss yoga positions that may help treat migraine and help reduce symptoms significantly.

5 yoga poses that reduce migraine symptoms:

1. Setu bandhasana

Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides

Slowing lift your hips off the ground

At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet

Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times

2. Adho mukha svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

3. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

4. Janusirsasana

Sit on the floor with your left leg folded in (how you would normally sit with your legs folded)

Place your right leg straight facing front

At this point, your left foot should both be pointing towards the right and your right foot should be pointing at the front

Now take both of your arms and use them to hold your right leg

At this point, your head should be facing your right leg, hence the name ‘head-to-knee pose'

Hold this position for a few seconds and release slowly

Repeat this on the other side and do 4-5 sets

5. Hastapadasana

Stand straight

Now, slowly bend forward

The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)

Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough. As discussed above, this position can be modified. Hence, taking your hands as far toward the floor as they can is adequate and helpful.

At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs (top of your head facing the floor)

Repeat this a few times in small intervals

Yoga along with other corrective measures may even help cure migraine altogether. Yoga is recognised globally for its exceptional healing qualities. Adding yoga to your daily routine may help you overcome migraine issues and may promote overall improvement in your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.