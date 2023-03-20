Mental Health: Physical Health Issues That Could Be Signs Of Stress

Stress could lead to constant headaches

Several factors, including our bodies, emotions, and behaviour, can all be impacted by stress. Sometimes, we may be able to immediately identify when we are under stress. But other times, we might continue on without noticing the warnings. Read on as we list some common physical symptoms of stress.

7 physical symptoms that may be caused due to stress:

1. Change in libido

During stressful times, many people notice changes in their sexual desires. Comparatively to those with lesser levels of stress, those with high levels of chronic stress had decreased levels of sexual arousal. Other probable causes of changes in libido besides stress include hormonal changes, exhaustion, and psychological problems.

2. Constant headaches

Muscle tension brought on by stress can result in physical discomforts such as headaches and backaches. When you're anxious, your neck and scalp muscles may stiffen up or constrict, which can lead to a headache. This is why tension-type headaches and migraines are frequently brought on by stress.

3. Acne

Higher stress levels have been linked in several studies to frequent acne outbreaks. One cause for this could be that some people have a tendency to touch their faces more frequently when they're stressed out. This may facilitate the spread of germs and accelerate the onset of acne. Also, numerous studies have shown that acne may be related to increased stress levels.

4. Digestive issues

One of the first locations to feel the effects of stress or anxiety may be the stomach. The sympathetic nervous system of the body becomes more active during stressful times. Moreover, it slows down the digestive process, saving you from having to use blood for digestion. Instead, to create a fight-or-flight response, your body diverts its energy to your muscles and heart. Slower digestion may result in problems with the digestive tract such as an increase in stomach acids, which can cause heartburn, motion sickness, and bloating.

5. Getting sick often

Stress may be to blame if you feel like you're battling a cold or another illness all the time. Your immune system could suffer as a result of stress. According to studies, being under more stress makes one more vulnerable to infection. It was discovered that people with chronic stress had a weaker immunological response to the vaccine, suggesting that stress may be linked to lowered immunity.

6. Poor sleep cycle

Your sleep schedule and quality can suffer from excessive stress, which can start an unhealthy cycle of stress and lack of sleep. Stress from daily life can result in bad sleep at night because of poor sleep, which can ultimately cause problems with mental and physical health.

7. Sweating

Sweating is normal and healthy, especially when under stress, but excessive sweat is a very different animal. The hormone adrenaline, which primes the body for a flight-or-fight reaction, is released when humans experience a stressful environment. The apocrine glands, which are found in the armpit, groin, and scalp, generate perspiration as the body responds to emotions like anxiety or stress.

Now that you understand the physical signs of stress, it may be easier for you to identify stress and improve your mental health accordingly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.