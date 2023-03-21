Mental Health: 9 Foods That Will Help Lower Stress & Boost Happy Hormones In The Body

Some foods can help boost happy hormones and also reduce stress levels in the body

Stress is a natural part of our lives, and we all experience it at some point. Chronic stress, however, can take a toll on our physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Fortunately, there are plenty of foods that can help lower stress and boost happy hormones in the body.

By supporting the production of happy hormones in your body and reducing the negative effects of stress, you'll be better equipped to handle life's challenges with a positive attitude and renewed energy. Keep reading as we list 9 foods that will help boost your mental health by reducing stress and boosting happy hormones.

Here are 9 of the best foods for your mental health:

1. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is a treat that also happens to have some great health benefits. It contains compounds that stimulate the release of endorphins, which are natural opiates that the body produces to reduce pain and induce feelings of pleasure. Dark chocolate also contains magnesium, a mineral that can help reduce stress and anxiety.

2. Avocado

Avocado is loaded with nutrients that are essential for good health, including potassium, fiber, and healthy fats. It's also a good source of vitamin B6, which is important for the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood.

3. Blueberries

Blueberries are packed with antioxidants that can help protect the body against the harmful effects of stress. They're also a good source of vitamin C, which has been shown to reduce stress and help the body respond better to stressors.

4. Salmon

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce inflammation and help regulate mood. These healthy fats can also help reduce cortisol, a stress hormone that can contribute to anxiety and other negative effects of stress.

5. Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are loaded with vitamins and minerals that the body needs to function properly. They're also a good source of magnesium, which can help reduce stress and anxiety by regulating the body's stress response.

6. Cherry tomatoes

Lycopene, a phytonutrient found in tomato skins, is concentrated in cherry tomatoes (as opposed to larger types) because of their larger surface area. This avoids the buildup of pro-inflammatory chemicals, which scientists have linked to depression.

7. Fermented Foods

Fermented foods like kimchi, sauerkraut, and kefir contain probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that live in the gut. These bacteria play a key role in regulating the body's stress response and can help reduce anxiety and other negative effects of stress.

8. Nuts and Seeds

A handful of nuts or seeds can be a great snack when you're feeling stressed. Many nuts and seeds are rich in magnesium, which can help reduce stress levels and promote relaxation. They're also high in healthy fats, which can help regulate mood and reduce inflammation in the body.

9. Bananas

Serotonin can be found in bananas, but it cannot pass the blood-brain barrier. Yet, bananas can also have a significant indirect impact on mood regulation. The production of serotonin by your body requires vitamin B6, which bananas are particularly high in.

In conclusion, incorporating these stress-reducing foods into your diet can make a big difference in your overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.