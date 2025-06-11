Lifestyle Coach Shares Seed Mix Could Help Seniors With Age-Related Health Concerns

Weak bones, sluggish digestion, poor memory, and hormonal changes — growing older can feel like a slow, steady battle with the body. But what if a small tweak in your diet could help push back? Health coach and wellness expert Luke Coutinho, who has reportedly spent over 14 years working with senior citizens, believes it absolutely can. And no, it doesn't require exotic superfoods or expensive supplements. His solution is as simple as it gets: a jar of ground black and white sesame seeds.

Yes, sesame seeds. That tiny, everyday kitchen staple, when consumed the right way, may offer a wide range of health benefits not just for the elderly, but for anyone looking to invest in better long-term health. Luke recently shared a video explaining exactly why this seed mix has become a daily essential for many of his clients, and how you can easily make it a part of your routine too.

What is it, and how to make it?

According to Luke, the blend is simple: take equal quantities of black sesame seeds and white sesame seeds say, ten tablespoons of each and grind them into a fine powder. You can lightly roast them if you like, but Luke recommends consuming them raw to retain their full nutritional value, as heat can denature some of the beneficial compounds. If you live in a warm climate, sun-drying them before grinding is a great no-heat option.

Once powdered, store the mix in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It stays fresh for about a week. All you need is one to two tablespoons a day – added to your smoothie, sprinkled over lentils or curry, or stirred into any meal. Just avoid eating it plain, as it can stick to your gums.

Why should you take this daily?

Luke makes a strong case for including this seed blend in your diet especially for senior citizens, but also for anyone focused on prevention. Here is what makes it so impactful:

1. Strong bones

As we age, bone density becomes a growing concern. Sesame seeds are naturally rich in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus – key minerals for maintaining bone strength and reducing the risk of fractures or osteoporosis.

2. Better brain health

The seeds are loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which promote cognitive function, memory, and overall brain health. The presence of healthy fats both monounsaturated (MUFAs) and polyunsaturated (PUFAs) – adds to their brain-protective properties.

3. Digestive wellness

Thanks to their high fibre content, sesame seeds are excellent for gut health. They support digestion and help maintain regular bowel movements – a common issue among the elderly.

4. Heart smart

The same healthy fats that support your brain also benefit your heart. They help manage cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation, thereby improving cardiovascular health.

5. Natural energy & cognition

Sesame seeds are a good source of iron and B vitamins, which play a key role in energy production and maintaining mental sharpness, both of which tend to decline with age.

6. Hormonal balance

One of the most unique benefits of this seed mix lies in its ability to support hormonal health, especially for menopausal and postmenopausal women. The seeds contain phytoestrogens – plant-based compounds that mimic oestrogen in the body. These can help ease symptoms of oestrogen decline during menopause.

7. Stress support

Sesame seeds also act as adaptogens, helping your body manage internal stress more effectively. In an age where both physical and emotional stress levels are high, this is a benefit that appeals across age groups.

Not just for seniors – Prevention begins early

Luke's key message? If it works for our parents, it will work for us too. While the benefits are especially valuable for the elderly, younger adults can also benefit from adopting this simple habit early on. It's a low-effort, high-impact addition to your daily routine – one that can support your body through the years ahead.

Just be mindful: if you are allergic to sesame seeds or have a medical condition like ER+ breast cancer, always speak to your doctor first. As Luke cheekily puts it, “Use your common sense — which is vitamin C — and don't do it,” he says in the video.

In his caption, Luke wrote, “We've seen the difference firsthand.” After working with senior citizens for over 14 years, he's found that many age-related health concerns can be managed – and often prevented – with simple, consistent nutrition.

Luke does include an important disclaimer: women with ER-positive (oestrogen receptor positive) breast cancer should avoid this during treatment. Post-treatment, consult your doctor before including it in your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.