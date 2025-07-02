Lifestyle Coach Highlights The Importance Of Grip Strength

When it comes to measuring our physical health, we often focus on metrics like blood pressure, body mass index, or cardiovascular endurance. However, there's another crucial indicator that's often overlooked: grip strength. This seemingly simple measure can reveal a wealth of information about our overall health, brain function, and even longevity.

In his latest Instagram post, fitness coach Luke Coutinho explains how grip strength affects your confidence, balance, independence and in many cases, brain sharpness. "Grip strength is a powerful biomarker of ageing and disease risk. Multiple studies have linked weak grip strength to: Increased risk of cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline, poor mobility and lower lifespan," Luke writes in the caption.

He further stated that the brain uses physical capability as feedback. When we lose our ability to grip, hang, or lift, the brain receives signals that the body is becoming less able. As a result, the brain starts slowing us down to conserve energy. However, you can improve your grip strength by using a stress ball, hanging on the bar, doing pull-ups or using dumbbells.

There is also hand grip-strengthening equipment available in the market that allows you to contract and relax your grip, thereby improving its strength. The device is really handy and can be used on a flight, at your desk or while watching TV. You use it until you feel the resistance.

Things to keep in mind

Start small. Use a basic hand gripper with adjustable resistance. Be consistent. Add 2-3 mins of grip training daily. Keep it at your work desk so you can do it in between work and meetings. Watch how it transforms not just your hand strength, but your posture, coordination, focus, and confidence.

"We don't need complexity. We need awareness, simplicity, and daily action. If it's good for our parents, our kids, and our grandparents, it's good for us too," Luke concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.