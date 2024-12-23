Life Coach Explains The Real Power Of Mitochondria In Boosting Energy

Luke Coutinho emphasises the far-reaching impact of dysfunctional mitochondria

Mitochondria, famously known as the "powerhouse of the cell," is a term we've all encountered in school. But beyond the textbook definition, how many of us grasp their critical role in determining our energy and overall health? Author and lifestyle guru Luke Coutinho is here to break it down in his latest Instagram video, where he dives deep into how to fuel your energy by taking care of your mitochondria.

“These are tiny energy factories inside our cells,” Luke Coutinho explains in the video. “Their primary job is to create energy by converting oxygen and nutrients into fuel for the body. But when these factories don't function properly – due to medications, medical treatments, or chronic conditions like long COVID – the result is low energy, chronic fatigue, and even severe issues like heart problems if you push yourself too hard.”

Luke Coutinho emphasises the far-reaching impact of dysfunctional mitochondria, describing them as the root cause of persistent exhaustion, difficulty with exercise, and even long-term health complications.

Some practical tips for mitochondrial health:

Strength Training and Muscle Engagement

“Challenging your muscles with strength training, bodyweight exercises, or resistance workouts signals your mitochondria to function optimally,” he says. Building lean muscle mass encourages mitochondria to produce energy efficiently, improving endurance and overall vitality.

Proper Breathing

“Oxygen fuels energy production in mitochondria, so proper breathing techniques are essential,” Luke Coutinho explains. Deep, mindful breathing ensures your cells receive the oxygen they need to power your body.

The Magic of Urolithin A

A lesser-known but potent ally in mitochondrial health is Urolithin A, a compound found in three easily accessible foods: walnuts, almonds, and pomegranate.

Luke Coutinho highlights the benefits of Urolithin A, saying, “This compound activates SIRT-1, which is crucial for reducing inflammation, repairing DNA, enhancing mitochondrial function, and protecting the heart and brain. There's even evidence linking it to anti-aging, though studies are still ongoing. That doesn't stop us from eating these powerful foods daily.”

In his caption, Luke Coutinho encourages followers to reflect on their energy levels and make small, consistent changes. “It's not about huge overnight transformations,” he writes. “Your mitochondria will thank you, and your energy will show it.”

So, how's your energy today? Rate it from 1 to 10. Then ask yourself: what's one thing you can do to boost it?

Author and lifestyle guru Luke Coutinho dives deep into how to fuel your energy by taking care of your mitochondria.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.