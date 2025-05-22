Joe Biden Suffering With Stage 4 Prostate Cancer; Here's All You Need To Know About This Condition

The former US president's health problems during his time in the White House have come back into focus after Joe Biden announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Biden's office said in a statement on Sunday that the 82-year-old was diagnosed on Friday after visiting a physician for symptoms related to his urinary system. The aggressive type of cancer, which has spread to his bones, was not discovered sooner has surprised some medical professionals. Others brought out the fact that men over 70 are not regularly checked for cancer and that the disease can spread quickly without the patient showing any signs. Below we discuss everything you need to know about prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the prostate gland, a small walnut-shaped gland found only in men, located just below the bladder and in front of the rectum. The prostate produces seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. Prostate cancer typically grows slowly, and in its early stages, it may not show obvious symptoms. However, in some cases, it can be aggressive and spread rapidly to other parts of the body like the bones and lymph nodes. It is one of the most common cancers among men, especially those over 50.

What are the signs of prostate cancer?

Frequent urination, especially at night (nocturia) Difficulty starting or stopping urination Weak or interrupted urine flow Pain or burning during urination (dysuria) Blood in the urine or semen Painful ejaculation Discomfort or pain in the pelvic area or lower back Erectile dysfunction Unexplained weight loss (in advanced stages) Bone pain if cancer has spread

If you notice any of these signs persistently, it's important to consult a doctor for screening.

What causes prostate cancer?

Risk increases significantly after age 50.

Having a father or brother with prostate cancer doubles the risk.

Mutations in certain genes can increase risk.

High levels of testosterone or other androgens can fuel cancer growth.

High intake of red meat, high-fat dairy, and low intake of fruits/vegetables.

Obesity can be linked to more aggressive forms of prostate cancer.

Lack of physical activity contributes to cancer risk.

Inflammation or infection of the prostate.

Smoking and alcohol's long-term use may increase risk.

Prevention tips for prostate cancer

Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Tomatoes (rich in lycopene), broccoli, and leafy greens are especially protective. Antioxidants in these foods reduce inflammation and cellular damage. Reduce intake of beef, pork, and sausages. These meats can promote inflammation and are associated with higher cancer risk when consumed excessively, especially when charred or heavily processed. Replace saturated and trans fats with healthy fats from nuts, seeds, olive oil, and avocados. Omega-3s from fatty fish like salmon or flaxseeds can reduce cancer risk. Regular exercise (at least 30 minutes a day) helps regulate hormones, reduces obesity, and strengthens immune function, all of which protect against cancer. Obesity is linked to more aggressive prostate cancer. A balanced diet and consistent exercise help maintain a healthy body mass index (BMI). Excess alcohol and smoking increase oxidative stress and DNA damage, which may raise the risk of developing prostate and other cancers.

Keep these points in mind to ensure early diagnosis and better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.