Is Your Child Slouching? Here Are Exercises To Correct It

Practicing stretching exercises can better your kid's posture

Is your kid slouching? Besides affecting their posture, slouching might cause various other health complications. Studies show, that prolonged slouching in kids can adversely affect their mental health, life span, hormones, lung function, and many other disorders.

However, your kid's posture can be altered through the right lifestyle, diet, and exercises. In this article, we discuss easy-to-follow exercises your kid can practice to better their posture. These exercises require no equipment and can be practiced at home with supervision.

Flying superman

This is one of the easiest exercises that can help your kid's posture in a fun way. Here's how your kid can practice the flying exercise:

Lie on a straight surface, facing the floor

Extend your arms forward over your head as far straight as possible

At the same time, lift your legs over the ground and straighten the legs farther

At this point, your arms and legs knees down should be elevated from the floor

Hold this position for 5-10 seconds and release

Practice at least 10 times and increase the number gradually

Make wings

Wings are another easy-to-do fun exercise. This exercise can also be practiced regularly by kids for better overall health. Here's how your kid can practice the wings exercise:

Stand straight with your feet at your shoulders' distance

Extend your arms straight on each side

Now, move them up and down mimicking a fly flying

Repeat 10 times into 3 sets daily

Bridges

Bridges are a great addition to your kid's exercise routine as they are not only better for their posture but also increase their core strength. Here's how to practice bridges:

Lie down on a straight surface

Now, lift your knees forming a mountain

Rest your arms straight on each side

Now, slowly lift your pelvic area

At this point, only your head, shoulders, arms, and feet should be touching the ground

Hold this position for 5-10 seconds and release

Repeat 3-5 times

Sitting twists

This exercise is easy-to-follow and can be practiced by sitting in a chair. We encourage you to make your kid practice this exercise between classes at school or while studying at home. Here's how your kid can try sitting twists:

Sit straight in a chair

Now, turn to your right and use the chair's handle as a hold and stretch your back far as you can looking back

Stretch for like 10 seconds and release

Now repeat on the other side

Perform these 10 on each side into 1-2 sets

Mountain stretches

Mountain is another great exercise for bettering posture and overall bone health. Here's how to perform mountains:

Sit with your knee fold and back straight

Now, place your arms in front of you farther apart from your shoulders

Slowly unfold your knees and spread your feet without bending

At this point, only your hands and feet should be touching the ground

As the name suggests, your body should form into a mountain-looking triangle

Hold this position for 10 seconds 2-4 times

In conclusion, regularly prating these stretching exercises can help better your kid's posture. Along with this, as mentioned in the beginning, your kid's routine and diet can also influence their health. Eating foods rich in protein and calcium can help strengthen your kid's bones, muscles, and joints.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.