Is Working Out On An Empty Stomach Better For You?

Working out is highly beneficial for overall health, promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, and long-term disease prevention. Regular exercise strengthens the heart, improves circulation, boosts mood, supports weight management, and enhances muscle and bone strength. It also sharpens cognitive functions and reduces the risk of chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, and depression. Working out on an empty stomach can offer additional benefits, particularly for fat burning and metabolic efficiency, as the body may utilise stored fat for energy when glycogen levels are low. Keep reading as we share a list of benefits you can achieve from working out on an empty stomach.

9 Health benefits of working out on an empty stomach

1. Enhanced fat burning

When you exercise on an empty stomach, typically after an overnight fast, glycogen stores in the liver and muscles are low. This forces the body to use fat as the primary energy source. Fasted workouts can increase fat oxidation, making them effective for individuals aiming to reduce body fat or improve body composition. This adaptation trains the body to become more efficient at burning fat over time.

2. Improved insulin sensitivity

Regular fasted exercise can enhance the body's sensitivity to insulin, allowing cells to absorb glucose more efficiently. This is particularly beneficial for managing blood sugar levels and reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Increased insulin sensitivity helps the body process nutrients better, leading to improved energy levels and metabolic health.

3. Increased growth hormone secretion

Fasting naturally boosts growth hormone levels, and when paired with exercise, this effect is amplified. Growth hormone plays a key role in muscle repair, fat metabolism, and overall recovery. Higher levels of this hormone can improve muscle growth, aid in fat loss, and accelerate post-workout recovery.

4. Metabolic flexibility

Training in a fasted state helps the body adapt to using both carbohydrates and fats efficiently as energy sources. This metabolic flexibility is especially beneficial for endurance athletes, as it enhances energy sustainability during prolonged physical activities and optimises performance over time.

5. Improved endurance

Fasted workouts encourage the body to conserve glycogen and rely on fat reserves during exercise. Over time, this adaptation improves endurance and energy utilisation. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts often find that this practice helps them sustain longer workouts with reduced fatigue during competitive events.

6. Supports weight management

Exercising on an empty stomach can help regulate hunger hormones like ghrelin, potentially reducing appetite later in the day. This can lead to better portion control and calorie management. Combined with the fat-burning benefits, fasted workouts can support healthy and sustainable weight loss.

7. Enhanced cardiovascular health

Fasted cardio, such as brisk walking, jogging, or cycling, has been shown to improve lipid profiles by reducing triglycerides and increasing HDL (good cholesterol). These changes promote heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases over time.

8. Convenience and time efficiency

Skipping a pre-workout meal can save time and make it easier to fit workouts into a busy schedule, particularly in the morning. This can help establish consistency, which is key for achieving fitness goals.

9. Boosted mental focus and mood

Fasted exercise increases adrenaline and endorphin levels, which can enhance mental clarity and elevate mood. Many people report feeling more energised, focused, and productive throughout the day after a fasted workout.

At the end of the day, whether this approach is "healthier" depends on individual goals and tolerance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.