Is Coconut Sugar Healthier Than Regular Sugar?

Coconut sugar has a lower glycemic index compared to regular sugar

Coconut sugar, also known as coconut palm sugar or coconut blossom sugar, is a natural sweetener made from the sap of the flower buds of coconut palm trees. The process of making coconut sugar is similar to the production of other types of sugar, but it undergoes minimal processing, leaving it with a light caramel flavour and a brownish colour.

To help us better understand how coconut sugar is a healthier alternative, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some information on the same. She writes, "Consumers often wish to substitute refined sugar with alternative sweeteners, such as coconut sugar, given growing interest in healthy eating and the public's negative perception of excess sugar intake."

"Coconut sugar is a healthier, sweetener option than most other sugars that are commercially available. While coconut sugar has some nutritional advantages, it is not a one-size-fits-all "healthier" option." she continues. Read on as we discuss how to these two kinds of sugar differ from each other.

Here's how coconut sugar is healthier than regular sugar:

1. Low glycemic index

Coconut sugar has a lower glycemic index compared to regular sugar. This means it causes a slower rise in blood sugar levels, preventing spikes and crashes and making it suitable for individuals with diabetes or those concerned about blood sugar control.

2. Nutrient content

Coconut sugar retains some of the nutrients present in the coconut palm, including minerals like iron, calcium, potassium, and zinc. While the amounts of these nutrients are relatively small, coconut sugar provides more micronutrients than regular sugar.

3. Less processed

Unlike regular sugar, which is heavily refined and processed, coconut sugar is minimally processed, usually derived by evaporating the sap from coconut palm flowers. It is considered a more natural and less refined sugar option.

4. Natural sweet flavour

Coconut sugar has a distinct caramel-like flavour, which adds a pleasant taste to various dishes and beverages. It can be a flavourful substitute for regular sugar in recipes.

However, it is important to note that coconut sugar is still a form of sugar and should be consumed in moderation. While it may have some health benefits, excessive consumption of any sugar can lead to issues like weight gain, tooth decay, and increased risk of chronic diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.