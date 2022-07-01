Is Biotin Good For Your Hair And Nails? Top 10 Biotin-Rich Foods You Need To Add To Your Diet Right Away

Mushrooms are a great source of biotin

Biotin has helped various marketing strategists as a one-stop solution to healthy hair and nails but what is biotin? Biotin refers to the B vitamin that the body requires to fulfil various body functions.

Besides being good for hair and nails, it has numerous other benefits, some of which are:

Helps carry nutrients across the body through enzymes

Beneficial for type 2 diabetes patients

Boost hair growth

Make nails stronger

Betters skin

Provide metal development

Here are the top 10 foods that are a great source of biotin:

Legumes

Legumes are a superfood food group. Legumes include beans, chickpeas, lentils, etc. and are a great source of biotin. It may be a great addition to your diet if you are vegan or vegetarian. They are also very versatile to cook and hence can be added to your daily diet.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great source of biotin and numerous other nutrients such as fibre, protein, vitamin C, magnesium, iron, calcium and so on. It is also a much healthier alternative for potatoes and is also very versatile.

Nuts

Nuts are an amazing source of several nutrients including biotin. They are also high in various other nutrients such as protein, calcium, iron, magnesium, fibre, potassium, and so on.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are a great source of biotin, especially for vegans and vegetarians. They are also high in various other nutrients such as potassium, vitamin C, iron, and so on. They are also very versatile to cook and can be added to pizza topping, curries, sandwiches and so on.

Bananas

Although bananas are popularly a great source of potassium, they also provide biotin along with various other nutrients. They help you feel fuller for longer making it a perfect snack.

Broccoli

Broccoli is part of the cruciferous vegetable family which instantly makes it a superfood. This superfood is a great source of biotin and also various other nutrients such as protein, fibre, iron, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin K and so on.

Seeds

Seeds are one of the easiest ways in which you can increase your overall nutrient intake. Seeds such as chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, and so on, are a great source of biotin as well as potassium, calcium, vitamins, magnesium, and so on.

Eggs yolks

Eggs are also considered to be a superfood. However, egg yolks in particular are a great source of biotin. They also provide various other nutrients and can be added to your daily diet and various ways.

Organ meats

Organ meats such as animal livers are packed with almost all nutrients. The liver is a great source of biotin and promises better growth and health of nails, hair and so on.

Dairy products

Dairy products such as milk, butter, cheese, yogurt, etc. are all packed with numerous benefits and nutrients. They may be an easy addition to your diet if you wish to increase your biotin intake.

In conclusion, what you eat has a huge influence on your body's ability to function. If you wish to grow stronger nails, hair, etc. you can add biotin to your diet instead of consuming supplements. Although supplements are encouraged in case of deficiencies or if it is necessary. Biotin supplements are also encouraged for older people as their bodies cannot absorb nutrients adequately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.