International Day Of Yoga 2024: Know Theme, History And Some Benefits Of This Ancient Practice

International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21 every year. This day celebrates the ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice of yoga. It also aims to promote the many benefits of practising yoga. In 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of observing this day on June 21 during his address to the 69th session of the UN General Assembly. International Day Of Yoga was first observed in 2015 and is being celebrated in full swing every year since then.

International Day Of Yoga 2024 theme

'Yoga for self and society' is the theme for the International Yoga Day 2024.

Importance of yoga

Yoga is much more than a physical activity. It involves self-awareness, meditation, breath work and chanting. Performing yoga asanas is beneficial to your overall well-being. Here are some notable benefits of yoga:

1. Improves mental health

Yoga controls your breathing pattern. It can help improve your mental health. According to studies, yoga can help manage symptoms of depression.

2. Improves flexibility

Yoga enhances your overall physical health. Flexibility is an important component of your physical health. Yoga poses of all intensities can help improve flexibility in people of all ages.

3. Reduces stress

Stress is more harmful than you think. When left uncontrolled, stress can put you at a higher risk of several diseases. There are several yoga poses that can especially help in stress management.

4. Improves quality of life

Yoga helps improve both mental and physical health. It improves your strength, sleep pattern and immunity. Yoga can also help you manage pain. All these factors collectively improve one's quality of life.

5. Prevents aches and pains

If you are dealing with pain or chronic aches, specific yoga poses can help you get some relief naturally.

6. Boosts heart health

A sharp rise in incidents of heart disease has been observed over the past few years. Therefore, it has become essential to use yoga as a tool to ensure a healthy heart.

7. Strengthens bones and joints

Your joints and bones become weak as you age. But yoga can help keep the strength intact with regular practice.

8. Helps maintain a healthy weight

Just like any other exercise, when combined with the right diet, yoga can help in weight loss. Yoga can help burn calories and also target certain muscles.

9. Promotes calmness

Improved breathing patterns, lesser stress and improved mental health can help your body stay in a calm state. It reduces the body's overall physical and mental stress.

10. Helps prevent diseases

Yoga boosts your overall health and keeps your organs healthy, reducing the risk of several diseases.

If you have not tried yoga yet, International Day of Yoga 2024 is the perfect opportunity you shouldn't miss.

