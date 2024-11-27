Increased Cases Of Walking Pneumonia Due To Poor AQI In Delhi; Here's What To Do

By following these prevention and treatment tips, you can reduce the risk of walking pneumonia

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has been fluctuating between the 'poor,' 'very poor,' and 'severe' categories. While the city witnessed a slight improvement in pollution levels on Monday morning, the air remains far from breathable. The worsening air quality has triggered a rise in cases of walking pneumonia, with numerous patients experiencing respiratory symptoms such as persistent coughing, breathlessness, and chest discomfort. This has led to an increase in cases of walking pneumonia. Read on as we understand what is walking pneumonia, its symptoms, and what one must do to prevent or treat it.

Walking pneumonia, also known as atypical pneumonia, is a milder form of pneumonia that typically does not require hospitalization. It is caused by bacteria such as Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Chlamydophila pneumoniae, or viruses like influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Unlike traditional pneumonia, which can cause severe symptoms and incapacitate individuals, walking pneumonia is often less severe and allows people to go about their daily activities—hence the term "walking."

Symptoms

Persistent dry cough

Mild fever or chills

Fatigue and weakness

Sore throat

Headache

Chest discomfort

Difficulty breathing in more severe cases

Prevention tips

1. Practice good hygiene

Wash hands frequently with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitisers when washing isn't possible. Avoid touching your face, especially the nose, mouth, and eyes.

2. Avoid close contact with sick individuals

Maintain distance from people showing symptoms of respiratory illness. Avoid crowded places during outbreaks.

3. Strengthen your immune system

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Stay physically active and get regular exercise. Get sufficient sleep to allow the body to recover and strengthen immunity.

4. Vaccinations

Although there isn't a specific vaccine for walking pneumonia, staying up to date on flu and pneumococcal vaccines can reduce the risk of related illnesses.

5. Minimize exposure to airborne irritants

Use air purifiers or wear a mask in polluted environments. Avoid smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

6. Cough and sneeze etiquette

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow to prevent spreading germs. Dispose of used tissues immediately.

Treatment tips

1. Medications

If caused by bacteria (Mycoplasma pneumoniae), a doctor may prescribe antibiotics. Use fever reducers and cough suppressants for symptom relief may also be prescribed.

2. Rest

Allow your body to recover by getting adequate sleep and avoiding strenuous activities.

3. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids like water, herbal teas, or broths to help thin mucus and ease coughing.

4. Use a humidifier

Adding moisture to the air can soothe irritated airways and reduce coughing.

5. Avoid irritants

Stay away from smoke, strong odours, and pollutants that can worsen respiratory symptoms.

6. Warm compress

Applying a warm compress to the chest can provide relief from discomfort and improve breathing.

7. Nutritional support

Boost recovery with immune-supportive foods like garlic, ginger, turmeric, and citrus fruits rich in vitamin C.

8. Monitor symptoms

Keep track of your symptoms. Seek medical attention if you experience severe breathlessness, persistent high fever, or worsening chest pain.

By following these prevention and treatment tips, you can reduce the risk of walking pneumonia and recover effectively if infected.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.