Immunity: Add These 8 Vitamin-Rich Foods To Your Diet To Boost Your Immunity

Citrus fruits are a great source of vitamins

Your immune system can benefit from regular consumption of a variety of nutrient-rich foods, such as citrus fruits and spinach, which are high in vitamins and minerals. Your body will be better able to fight off diseases like the flu and the common cold if your immune system is strong.

Eating a diet rich in nutrients can also aid in injury recovery and energy maintenance. Continue reading as we share vitamin-rich foods you should add to your diet to boost your immunity. These foods will protect you against infections as the weather's changing.

Vitamin-rich foods that will help boost your immunity:

1. Citrus fruits

Since your body cannot make vitamin C on its own, it is crucial to get enough of it on a regular basis for optimal health. Additionally, it doesn't save it for subsequent use. Oranges and other citrus fruits like lemons are great sources of vitamin C. Your immunity is enhanced by vitamin C, which shortens the length of your cold and cough symptoms.

2. Broccoli

Boosted with vitamins and minerals, broccoli. Broccoli is one of the healthiest veggies you can eat, being rich in vitamins A, C, and E, fibre, and several antioxidants. Cooking it as little or, better still, not at all is the key to maintaining its strength. According to research, steaming preserves the food's nutrients the best.

3. Tea

Given its high oxidant content, a cup of black tea can improve your mood and strengthen your immune system. Numerous teas, such as green tea, anise tea, and other antioxidant-rich beverages have been shown to increase immunity. Anise tea also includes polyphenols and flavonoids. You can also opt for camomile tea, lavender tea, and so on.

4. Red bell peppers

Think again if you believe that citrus fruits provide the highest amount of vitamin C of any fruit or vegetable. Red bell peppers have approximately three times as much vitamin C per ounce as an orange. Additionally, they contain a lot of beta carotene. In addition to strengthening your immune system, vitamin C may support healthy skin maintenance. Your body transforms beta carotene into vitamin A, which benefits the health of your skin and eyes.

5. Almonds

Vitamin E typically comes up short to vitamin C in the prevention and treatment of colds. However, a strong immune system depends on this antioxidant. It is a fat-soluble vitamin, which implies that for adequate absorption, fat must be present. The vitamin is abundant in nuts, like almonds, which also contain good fats.

6. Dairy products

Smoothies and yogurt are some delectable meals that can boost your immunity. Probiotics are beneficial microorganisms found in the gut that aid in digestion. Probiotics included in fermented dairy products and low-fat yogurt can really strengthen your immune system and keep you healthy. These goods are also a good source of vitamins, lipids, and proteins, all of which boost immunity.

7. Papaya

Another fruit high in vitamin C is papaya. A single medium papaya has double the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C. Papayas also feature a digestive enzyme called papain that has anti-inflammatory benefits. The reasonable amounts of potassium, magnesium, and folate found in papayas are all good for your general health.

8. Sunflower seeds

Among the many minerals included in sunflower seeds are phosphorus, magnesium, and vitamins B-6 and E. The immune system's regulation and maintenance depend on vitamin E. Dark leafy greens and avocados are two other foods strong in vitamin E. Selenium content in sunflower seeds is likewise extraordinarily high.

Add these delicious and nutrient-dense foods to your daily diet to boost immunity and to also boost your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.