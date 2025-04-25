IBS Awareness Month: 10 Desi Superfoods That Can Help In Management

IBS Awareness Month is observed every April to raise awareness about Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), a chronic gastrointestinal disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. IBS Awareness Month promotes better understanding, early diagnosis, and holistic management strategies, including lifestyle, diet, and mental health support. In India, where digestive health issues are common but often misunderstood, incorporating desi superfoods into the diet can play a vital role in managing IBS symptoms naturally and effectively. In this article, we outline the best desi superfoods for IBS management.

10 Desi superfoods that can help in IBS management

1. Curd

Curd is a natural probiotic that supports gut health by promoting the growth of good bacteria. For people with IBS, this can help reduce bloating, ease digestion, and improve stool consistency. Opt for homemade or unsweetened curd, and if lactose is a trigger, try lactose-free versions or switch to fermented options like coconut curd.

2. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is light, hydrating, and easier to digest than milk. It contains beneficial bacteria and lactic acid, which can soothe the gut lining and reduce inflammation. Adding roasted cumin (jeera) or ajwain can further enhance its digestive benefits, making it a perfect post-meal drink for IBS sufferers.

3. Fennel seeds

Chewing fennel seeds after meals helps relieve bloating, gas, and indigestion—classic IBS complaints. Fennel relaxes the intestinal muscles and can also reduce cramping. You can also steep fennel seeds in hot water to make a gentle digestive tea.

4. Ginger

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory and carminative properties that help calm the stomach and ease nausea and cramps. It aids motility in the intestines and helps balance gut bacteria. You can consume it fresh in chai, soups, or as ginger water on an empty stomach.

5. Ajwain

Ajwain is a time-tested remedy for digestive issues in Indian households. It contains thymol, which enhances the secretion of digestive enzymes. Drinking ajwain water or chewing a pinch with warm water can help with bloating and stomach discomfort in IBS.

6. Asafoetida

Hing is a powerful spice that reduces gas formation and supports smooth digestion. It acts as a natural antispasmodic, reducing intestinal contractions and pain. A pinch of hing in curries or dissolved in warm water works wonders, especially for people with gas-dominant IBS.

7. Curry leaves

These aromatic leaves have mild laxative properties and aid digestion. They help in maintaining intestinal pH balance and improving gut motility. You can chew them fresh, blend into chutneys, or steep in hot water for a cleansing herbal tea.

8. Amla

Amla also known as Indian gooseberry is rich in vitamin C and fibre, and it supports healthy bowel movement. It also improves liver function and bile secretion, which are essential for digestion. However, for some people with IBS, especially those prone to diarrhoea, it should be taken in small quantities.

9. Moong dal

Moong dal is light, protein-rich, and easy to digest. It causes less bloating compared to other pulses, making it a suitable option for people with IBS. Cook it with minimal spices and combine with rice or soft vegetables for a gentle, gut-friendly meal.

10. Banana

Ripe bananas are soothing to the digestive tract and help regulate bowel movements. They're especially helpful in managing IBS with diarrhoea due to their binding quality. Rich in potassium and pectin, bananas support gut repair and reduce irritation.

Add these foods to your diet to better manage IBS.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.