Hypothyroidism Diet: Foods To Eat And Avoid To Manage Underactive thyroid

Hypothyroidism or underactive thyroid is a condition in which your thyroid gland does not make enough thyroid hormones. Both men and women can have an underactive thyroid, however, it is more common in women. Thyroid hormones help manage several bodily functions including growth, cell repair and metabolism. If left untreated, hypothyroidism can lead to several health issues such as heart problems, pregnancy complications, poor cholesterol and more.

Symptoms of hypothyroidism include weight gain, tiredness, thinning hair, depression, muscle weakness and menstrual irregularities. However, a few changes in diet and lifestyle along with medication can help control hypothyroidism symptoms. Here, we have a list of foods to eat and avoid.

Diet for hypothyroidism

If you have hypothyroidism, you must eliminate gluten, processed foods or inflammatory foods from your diet. Iodine, zinc, selenium, vitamin D, magnesium, iron and vitamin B12 are some important nutrients that can help with hypothyroidism management.

Foods to eat:

Fruits: berries, apples, citrus fruits, bananas and more

Vegetables: leafy greens, carrots, peas, sweet potato and mushrooms

Healthy fats

Whole grains

Nuts and seeds

Dairy products and iodine sources

Foods containing selenium: oatmeal, brown rice, tuna and chicken

Foods with zinc: legumes, pumpkin seeds, yogurt and seafood.

Foods to limit:

Soy, cruciferous vegetables, gluten, fatty foods, sugary foods, ultra-processed foods, coffee, alcohol, soda, sweetened beverages, foods with preservatives and processed snacks like chips.

Diet alone cannot treat hypothyroidism. Medication, a healthy diet and a healthy lifestyle can help manage symptoms and maintain healthy levels of thyroid hormone.

Other tips to manage hypothyroidism:

Exercise regularly for at least 30 minutes every day

Get enough sleep for 6-8 hours

Manage stress

Try losing weight

Spend some time in the sun to boost vitamin D levels

Get your hormones checked regularly

Go for regular check-ups

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information