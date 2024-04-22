Here's Why You Shouldn't Consume Apple Cider Vinegar Daily

While ACV may offer certain health benefits when consumed in moderation

While apple cider vinegar (ACV) is touted for its potential health benefits, consuming it daily may not be suitable for everyone due to various reasons. Read on as we share reasons why you shouldn't consume ACV daily.

10 Potential issues with consuming ACV daily:

1. Tooth enamel erosion

ACV is acidic, and frequent exposure to acidic substances can erode tooth enamel over time, leading to tooth sensitivity and decay. To prevent this, consume ACV diluted with water through a straw, rinse your mouth with water after drinking it, and wait at least 30 minutes before brushing your teeth.

2. Digestive irritation

Some individuals may experience digestive discomfort, such as stomach pain, bloating, or diarrhoea, when consuming ACV, especially if taken on an empty stomach or in large amounts. To prevent digestive issues, start with small amounts of ACV diluted in water and consume it with food.

3. Low potassium levels

There is a risk of hypokalaemia (low potassium levels) with excessive consumption of ACV, which can lead to symptoms like muscle weakness, fatigue, and irregular heart rhythms. To prevent this, consume ACV in moderation and ensure a balanced diet with potassium-rich foods like bananas, sweet potatoes, and spinach.

4. Interference with medications

ACV may interact with certain medications, such as diuretics, insulin, and digoxin, leading to potential side effects or reduced effectiveness of the medications. To prevent interactions, consult your healthcare provider before consuming ACV, especially if you are taking medications regularly.

5. Oesophageal damage

The acidity of ACV can potentially cause irritation and damage to the oesophagus, particularly if consumed undiluted or in large quantities. To prevent this, always dilute ACV with water before consumption and avoid drinking it straight.

6. Delayed stomach emptying

ACV may slow down the rate at which the stomach empties its contents, leading to feelings of fullness, bloating, and discomfort, especially in individuals with gastroparesis or other digestive disorders. To prevent delayed stomach emptying, limit your intake of ACV and consume it in moderation.

7. Skin irritation

Applying undiluted ACV directly to the skin can cause irritation, redness, and even chemical burns, especially for those with sensitive skin. To prevent skin irritation, always dilute ACV with water before using it as a topical treatment, and perform a patch test on a small area of skin before applying it more extensively.

8. Worsening acid reflux

ACV is acidic, and consuming it may exacerbate symptoms of acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in some individuals, leading to heartburn, chest pain, and irritation of the oesophagus. To prevent worsening of acid reflux, avoid consuming ACV if you experience symptoms of GERD, and consult your healthcare provider for appropriate management.

9. Blood sugar fluctuations

While some studies suggest that ACV may help improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels, consuming it in excess may lead to blood sugar fluctuations, especially in individuals with diabetes or insulin resistance. To prevent this, monitor your blood sugar levels regularly and consume ACV in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

Overall, while ACV may offer certain health benefits when consumed in moderation, it's important to be aware of the potential risks and to use it responsibly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.