Here's Why You Should Eat Jimikand More Often

Jimikand, also known as Yam, is a starchy root vegetable originating from South Asia. The vegetable is nutritious and packed with essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that are essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Jimikand is an excellent source of carbohydrates, dietary fibre, potassium, and Vitamin C, making it an ideal food for promoting overall health.

Jimikand in your diet can help improve the digestive system's health, prevent constipation, and reduce the risk of related conditions like hemorrhoids and colon cancer. Additionally, the fibre in Jimikand can also help reduce cholesterol levels, promote satiety, and aid in weight loss.

Lovneet Batra helps us recognise the benefits of Jimikand by sharing some of its many benefits. “Jimikand, also known as elephant foot yam or suran a desi healthful veggie that comes with a host of health benefits.” She wrote.

4 Benefits of Jimikand according to the nutritionist:

A powerhouse of Omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, selenium, magnesium, phosphorus, Kanda vegetable improves functioning of the brain, memory, focus and concentration. Eating elephant foot yam can increase the oestrogen levels in women, thus helping to maintain the hormonal balance. It is also high in vitamin B-6, which provides relief from premenstrual syndrome in women. Elephant Foot yam is a natural probiotic that safeguards gut's flora and fauna. The antibacterial components in this vegetable fight with infections, clean toxins and other pathogens that cause issues of the digestive tract Elephant foot yam is a healthy low-fat food and is a rich source of essential fatty acids (Omega-3 fatty acids), which are known to increase the good anti-cholesterol levels in the blood.

In conclusion, Jimikand is not only nutritious but also delicious and versatile. It can be boiled, fried, mashed, or roasted and used in a variety of dishes.

