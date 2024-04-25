Here's Why You Should Add Raw Onions To Your Salad This Summer

The antioxidants present in onions help strengthen the immune system

Adding raw onions to your salad in summer can offer a variety of health benefits due to their rich nutrient profile and unique compounds. In this article, we share the many benefits of adding raw onions to your summer diet.

Here are some health benefits of consuming raw onions in summer:

1. Rich in antioxidants

Onions contain flavonoids, such as quercetin and anthocyanins, which act as antioxidants. These compounds help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and lowering the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.

2. Anti-inflammatory properties

Quercetin and other sulphur compounds in onions possess anti-inflammatory properties. They inhibit the production of inflammatory substances in the body, which can help alleviate symptoms of inflammatory conditions like arthritis and asthma.

3. Improved heart health

Onions contain organosulfur compounds like allicin, which can help lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure. By promoting healthy blood circulation and reducing the risk of blood clots, onions contribute to better heart health and lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

4. Boosted immunity

The antioxidants present in onions help strengthen the immune system by protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals. Additionally, onions have antimicrobial properties that may help fight off infections and support overall immune function.

5. Regulated blood sugar levels

Onions contain compounds like chromium and sulphur, which may help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity and lowering glucose levels. Including onions in your diet can be beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.

6. Digestive health

Onions are a good source of dietary fibre, which promotes healthy digestion and prevents constipation. Additionally, they contain prebiotic fibres that nourish beneficial gut bacteria, supporting gut health and reducing the risk of digestive disorders.

7. Cancer prevention

Some studies suggest that the sulphur compounds in onions may have anti-cancer properties, particularly against gastrointestinal cancers. These compounds may inhibit the growth of cancer cells and induce apoptosis (cell death), reducing the risk of certain types of cancer.

8. Bone health

Onions contain compounds like quercetin and sulphur, which may help preserve bone density and prevent osteoporosis. These compounds have been shown to inhibit the activity of cells that break down bone tissue, thus promoting stronger and healthier bones.

9. Improved respiratory health

The anti-inflammatory properties of onions may help alleviate symptoms of respiratory conditions like asthma and allergies. Onions also contain compounds that act as natural expectorants, helping to loosen mucus and ease congestion.

10. Enhanced skin and hair health

The antioxidants and sulphur compounds in onions can contribute to healthy skin and hair. They help combat oxidative stress, promote collagen production, and support the growth of strong, lustrous hair.

Overall, incorporating raw onions into your summer salads can provide a flavourful way to boost your health and enjoy these numerous benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.