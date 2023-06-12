Raw onions are an excellent source of vitamin C and various other nutrients

Raw onion is an essential ingredient found in most cuisines all over the world. Notably, onion comes in various colours such as yellow, white, and red. It is a popular vegetable due to its unique flavour and nutritious content.

Although some individuals may dislike its pungent taste and acrid scent, consuming raw onion has numerous benefits. Incorporating raw onion into your diet might improve your overall health. In this article, we list ways in which raw onion can help boost your overall health.

Here are 10 benefits of consuming raw onion:

1. Boosts immunity

Raw onions are an excellent source of vitamin C, which aids in enhancing the body's immunity. Vitamin C assists in generating white blood cells that defend the body against bacteria and viruses, making raw onions essential in preventing common ailments like the cold and flu.

2. Promotes cardiovascular health

Onions are rich in antioxidants like quercetin, which assist in decreasing bad cholesterol levels in the body, leading to improved cardiovascular health. Consumption of raw onion also aids in enhancing blood circulation, reducing high blood pressure, and preventing the risk of heart disease.

3. Aids in digestion

Raw onions contain dietary fibre, which is crucial for proper digestion and elimination of waste from the body. The fibre enhances the absorption of nutrients and prevents various ailments like constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, and haemorrhoids.

4. Reduces inflammation

Quercetin-rich raw onions have anti-inflammatory properties that assist in reducing inflammation levels in the body. It aids in managing conditions like arthritis, asthma, and bronchitis.

5. Enhances bone health

Onions are an excellent source of sulphur-rich compounds that contribute to enhancing bone health. These compounds aid in promoting calcium absorption and preventing the risk of osteoporosis.

6. Boosts brain function

Raw onions contain sulphur compounds, which increase the production of neurotransmitters in the brain, leading to improved memory, attention span, and concentration levels.

7. Prevents cancer

Raw onion contains sulphur-rich compounds and antioxidants that assist in preventing cancer. Sulphur compounds like quercetin, flavonoids, and allicin have anti-carcinogenic properties that hinder cancer cell growth in the body.

8. Promotes skin health

Raw onions contain high levels of antioxidants and vitamin C, which contribute to improving skin health. Consuming raw onions aids in reducing wrinkles, age spots, and pigmentation levels, leading to healthy and glowing skin.

9. Regulates blood sugar levels

Raw onions contain chromium, a mineral crucial in regulating blood sugar levels. Chromium assists in improving insulin efficiency, leading to controlled blood sugar levels, thereby reducing the risk of diabetes.

10. Promotes weight loss

Raw onions have low calorie and high fibre content that contribute to weight loss. The fibre helps in keeping one full and satisfied, reducing the chances of overeating, leading to calorie deficit and ultimately weight loss.

Consuming raw onion has numerous health benefits as discussed above. It is essential to note that excessive consumption can lead to digestive problems and bad breath. Therefore, moderation is key to reaping the benefits of raw onions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.