Here's Whether Or Not You Should Eat Egg Yolks

Egg yolks are a rich source of nutrients and can be part of a healthy diet for most individuals. They contain essential vitamins (A, D, E, and K), minerals (iron, phosphorus, selenium), omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants (lutein and zeaxanthin), and choline. However, the decision to consume egg yolks depends on various factors.

If you have certain health conditions like high cholesterol levels or cardiovascular diseases, it is recommended to moderate egg yolk consumption or consult with a healthcare professional. Although it was previously believed that dietary cholesterol in yolks negatively impacts blood cholesterol levels in most people, recent research suggests that for the majority, the cholesterol in eggs has minimal impact on blood cholesterol levels.

If you are focusing on weight loss or weight management, it is important to consider the overall calorie and fat content in egg yolks, as they do contribute to the caloric content of the egg. However, the inclusion of moderate amounts of egg yolks in a balanced diet can still be part of a healthy approach to weight management. Below we discuss some common reasons why you should or shouldn't consume egg yolks.

8 Reasons to eat egg yolks:

Egg yolks are packed with essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, vitamin A, vitamin E, and selenium. Egg yolks contain choline, which is important for brain development and function. Egg yolks provide lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that help maintain good vision. The healthy fats present in egg yolks can help you feel full and satisfied, aiding in weight management. Egg yolks are a good source of high-quality protein and can provide a sustained energy release throughout the day. Egg yolks contain healthy fats that increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels. The vitamin D present in egg yolks assists with calcium absorption and promotes strong bones. The antioxidants in egg yolks may improve skin elasticity and reduce the signs of ageing.

8 Reasons to not eat egg yolks:

Egg yolks are high in dietary cholesterol, which can be a concern for individuals with high cholesterol levels or specific health conditions. Some research suggests a link between consuming high amounts of dietary cholesterol, like egg yolks, and an increased risk of heart disease. Egg yolks can cause allergic reactions in individuals with egg allergies. Raw or undercooked egg yolks can carry salmonella bacteria, which can lead to food poisoning. Egg yolks are high in calories and fat, which can contribute to weight gain if consumed excessively. Some people may experience digestive discomfort or allergies when consuming egg yolks. Vegetarians or vegans avoid egg yolks due to animal welfare concerns or personal dietary choices. Some individuals simply do not enjoy the taste or texture of egg yolks and choose to exclude them from their diet.

In conclusion, for the majority of individuals, egg yolks can be a nutritious part of a balanced diet. However, it is essential to consider an individual's specific circumstances and dietary needs when deciding whether to consume egg yolks. As with any dietary considerations, it is always recommended to consult a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalised advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.