Here's How Adding Edible Gum (Gond Katira) To Your Winter Diet Can Boost Your Health

Gond Katira is a natural gum resin obtained from the bark of a tree called Astragalus. It is commonly consumed in India and other Asian countries for its various health benefits.

In terms of its health benefits, Gond Katira is believed to have cooling and soothing properties, making it beneficial for the digestive system. It is often used to treat conditions like diarrhoea, constipation, and inflammation in the stomach. Additionally, it is believed to help in relieving urinary problems and respiratory disorders.

Gond Katira is often recommended to be consumed in winter due to its warming effect on the body. During the colder months, our metabolism slows down, and this resin is said to provide warmth and energy, thus keeping the body warm. It is also known to help in preventing common winter ailments like coughs and colds. In this article, we discuss the many benefits of consuming Gond Katira in winters.

10 benefits of consuming Gond Katira in winter:

1. Boosts immunity

Edible gum contains antioxidants that help strengthen the immune system and protect against common winter illnesses such as cold and flu.

2. Provides warmth

Consuming edible gum during winters can increase body heat and provide a natural way to keep warm. This makes it a great addition to your winter diet.

3. Supports digestion

Edible gum acts as a natural laxative and helps in maintaining a healthy digestive system, preventing constipation and indigestion.

4. Increases energy

Edible gum is a rich source of carbohydrates and provides a quick burst of energy, making it an ideal winter snack to combat fatigue.

5. Regulates blood sugar

Edible gum contains fibre which helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it a suitable food for diabetics during winters.

6. Relieves respiratory issues

Adding edible gum to your diet can provide relief from respiratory problems like cough, asthma, and bronchitis by soothing the respiratory tract.

7. Strengthens bones

Edible gum is a good source of calcium, which is essential for maintaining healthy bones and teeth, especially during the winter months when bone strength can be compromised.

8. Improves skin health

Edible gum helps moisturise the skin from within, making it an excellent remedy for dry and flaky skin during winters.

9. Controls weight

Edible gum creates a feeling of fullness, reducing cravings and overeating, which can aid in weight management during the winter season.

10. Supports postpartum recovery

Edible gum is traditionally used in postnatal diets as it helps in healing and strengthening the body after childbirth, making it beneficial for new mothers during winters.

However, it is important to note that scientific evidence supporting these claims is limited, and the effects of Gond Katira may vary from person to person. Additionally, individuals with specific medical conditions should consult their healthcare provider before incorporating it into their diet.

Overall, Gond Katira is considered safe for consumption in moderate amounts, but it is always advisable to seek professional advice when adding any new food or supplement to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.