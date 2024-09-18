Here's A List Of Keto-Friendly Cooking Oils You Can Choose From

Including these oils in a keto diet can help promote overall well-being

The ketogenic (keto) diet is a high-fat, moderate-protein, and very low-carbohydrate diet. It shifts the body's metabolism away from carbohydrates toward fats, forcing the body to enter a state of ketosis. In ketosis, the body burns fat for energy instead of glucose, which helps in weight loss and improves mental clarity. However, not all fats are created equal in a keto diet. Some oils are encouraged because they promote healthy fat intake, while others are prohibited due to unhealthy fat content or their tendency to cause inflammation. Read on as we share a list of cooking oils you can add to your keto diet.

8 Keto-friendly cooking oils

1. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is highly recommended for a keto diet because it contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are quickly metabolised into ketones, providing a fast source of energy. It also has a high smoke point, making it suitable for cooking and baking. Its ability to boost metabolism and fat-burning makes it a staple in keto kitchens.

2. Olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, making it an excellent choice for salads, dressings, and light cooking. It supports heart health and helps reduce inflammation. Olive oil's high content of healthy fats makes it a great addition to the keto diet for those looking to maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

3. Avocado oil

Avocado oil is another keto-friendly option rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. It has a high smoke point, making it suitable for frying and roasting. Its nutrient profile also includes antioxidants like lutein, which support eye health, making it a versatile and nutritious choice for keto cooking.

4. Butter

Grass-fed butter is keto-approved because it is high in saturated fats that support ketosis. It also contains beneficial nutrients like butyrate, a fatty acid that promotes gut health. Butter adds flavour and richness to keto dishes while helping to increase fat intake for sustained energy.

5. Ghee

Ghee is clarified butter and is free of lactose, making it suitable for those with dairy sensitivities. It is rich in healthy fats and fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, and E. Its high smoke point makes it ideal for frying and sautéing, while its nutty flavour enhances the taste of dishes on a keto diet.

6. MCT oil

MCT oil, derived from coconut or palm oil, is popular in keto because it provides a direct source of energy in the form of ketones. It's easily absorbed and converted into energy without being stored as fat. It can be added to smoothies, coffee, or salads, making it a versatile oil for boosting ketone levels.

7. Macadamia nut oil

Macadamia nut oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which support heart health and help with fat metabolism on keto. It has a buttery, nutty flavour and is ideal for cooking at higher temperatures or drizzling over salads. Its high omega-3 content also supports anti-inflammatory benefits.

8. Flaxseed oil

While not suitable for high-heat cooking, flaxseed oil is an excellent addition to cold dishes like salads and smoothies. It's rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to reduce inflammation and support brain health.

Including these oils in a keto diet can help balance omega-6 fatty acids and promote overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.