Here Are 10 Mistakes You're Making When It Comes To Your Fibre Intake

Proper fibre intake is essential for digestive health, weight management, and overall well-being. Fibre helps regulate bowel movements, supports healthy gut bacteria, stabilises blood sugar levels, and keeps you feeling full longer, making it key for both digestion and long-term health. However, many people either don't consume enough fibre or make common mistakes in how they incorporate it into their diet. These missteps can lead to digestive discomfort, nutrient imbalances, or missed health benefits. Being mindful of how you consume fibre is just as important as how much you consume. In this article, we outline some of the common mistakes made when it comes to fibre intake.

Mistakes you're making when it comes to your fibre intake

1. Not eating enough fibre daily

One of the most common mistakes is simply not getting enough. The recommended daily intake is about 25–30 grams, but many people fall short. A low-fibre diet can lead to constipation, sluggish digestion, and an increased risk of heart disease and diabetes.

2. Suddenly increasing fibre intake too quickly

Rapidly jumping from low to high fibre can shock your digestive system, causing bloating, cramping, and gas. It's important to increase fibre slowly over several days or weeks, giving your gut time to adjust to the change.

3. Neglecting to drink enough water

Fibre, especially soluble fibre, absorbs water and swells in your gut. Without enough hydration, this can lead to constipation instead of smoother digestion. Always pair fibre-rich meals with adequate water intake throughout the day.

4. Relying on fibre supplements over whole foods

While fibre supplements can help in some cases, they lack the variety of nutrients found in whole foods. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts not only offer fibre but also essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

5. Choosing processed “high-fibre” foods

Some packaged foods are marketed as high in fibre but are often stripped of natural nutrients and loaded with sugars or additives. Whole, unprocessed sources like oats, apples, and lentils are much more beneficial for overall health.

6. Skipping fibre at breakfast

Breakfast is an ideal time to include fibre through whole grains, fruits, or seeds. Skipping it means missing out on a head start to your daily fibre intake and may lead to hunger and poor food choices later in the day.

7. Avoiding beans and legumes

Many avoid beans due to fear of gas or bloating, missing out on one of the best fibre sources. Proper preparation (like soaking and cooking thoroughly) and gradually adding them into your diet can reduce discomfort and boost your fibre naturally.

8. Peeling fruits and vegetables

The skins of many fruits and veggies, like apples, potatoes, and cucumbers, are packed with fibre. By peeling them, you're discarding a significant portion of their nutritional value, including both insoluble and soluble fibres.

9. Not varying your fibre sources

Focusing on just one type of fibre-rich food limits the range of benefits. Different types of fibre (soluble and insoluble) play different roles in gut and metabolic health. A variety of fruits, veggies, legumes, nuts, seeds, and grains offers a broader spectrum of nutrients and benefits.

Avoiding these fibre-related mistakes helps you fully harness its health benefits, keeping your digestion smooth, your energy stable, and your body resilient.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.