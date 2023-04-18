Heatwave In India: Here's What You Should Do To Stay Healthy In Extreme Heat

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for several parts of the country. An orange alert has been issued for Bihar and West Bengal for the next two days. Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are also likely to experience a heatwave. Several states have urged the schools to remain shut to prevent heat-related illness. In Delhi, schools were asked not to conduct afternoon assemblies due to the increasing temperature. High temperatures can lead to several health issues such as heatstroke, dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat cramps. Therefore, in such situations, it becomes crucial to follow all necessary precautions to prevent the side effects of excessive heat.
Tips to prevent a heatstroke
Heatstroke is a serious condition caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures. In India, several people die due to heatstroke during the summer season. This condition requires immediate treatment because if left untreated it can quickly damage your kidneys, muscles, brain and heart.
Symptoms of heatstroke are:
- Body temperature above 40 degrees Celsius
- Confusion, slurred speech and irritability
- Dryness and redness on the skin and no visible sweating
- Fast and rapid breathing
- Vomiting and nausea
- Rapid and increased heart rate
- Headache and body cramps
How to prevent heatstroke:
Dr. Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram shared some tips to prevent heatstroke. Here are some of these:
Increase your overall fluid intake. Drink plenty of water, fresh coconut water, lemon water, buttermilk and fresh juices, especially while exercising or when coming from the scorching heat.
- Avoid exercising in high temperatures
- Take showers with cold water
- Wear light-coloured, loose and comfortable clothes
- You should also avoid going out between 11 am and 3 pm when it is at its peak
- Avoid alcohol consumption as it produces more heat in the body
Other tips to stay healthy in the summer season:
- Stay well hydrated
- Eat summer fruits and other foods naturally loaded with water
- Avoid caffeine and alcohol
- Wear a sunscreen
- Wear light and breathable clothes
- Avoid activities that increase your body temperature
- Add foods that act as body coolant to your diet
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.