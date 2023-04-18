Heatwave In India: Here's What You Should Do To Stay Healthy In Extreme Heat

Drink plenty of liquids during the summer seaosn to prevent dehydration

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for several parts of the country. An orange alert has been issued for Bihar and West Bengal for the next two days. Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are also likely to experience a heatwave. Several states have urged the schools to remain shut to prevent heat-related illness. In Delhi, schools were asked not to conduct afternoon assemblies due to the increasing temperature. High temperatures can lead to several health issues such as heatstroke, dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat cramps. Therefore, in such situations, it becomes crucial to follow all necessary precautions to prevent the side effects of excessive heat.

Tips to prevent a heatstroke

Heatstroke is a serious condition caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures. In India, several people die due to heatstroke during the summer season. This condition requires immediate treatment because if left untreated it can quickly damage your kidneys, muscles, brain and heart.

Symptoms of heatstroke are:

Body temperature above 40 degrees Celsius

Confusion, slurred speech and irritability

Dryness and redness on the skin and no visible sweating

Fast and rapid breathing

Vomiting and nausea

Rapid and increased heart rate

Headache and body cramps

How to prevent heatstroke:

Dr. Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram shared some tips to prevent heatstroke. Here are some of these:

Increase your overall fluid intake. Drink plenty of water, fresh coconut water, lemon water, buttermilk and fresh juices, especially while exercising or when coming from the scorching heat.

Avoid exercising in high temperatures

Take showers with cold water

Wear light-coloured, loose and comfortable clothes

You should also avoid going out between 11 am and 3 pm when it is at its peak

Avoid alcohol consumption as it produces more heat in the body

Other tips to stay healthy in the summer season:

Stay well hydrated

Eat summer fruits and other foods naturally loaded with water

Avoid caffeine and alcohol

Wear a sunscreen

Wear light and breathable clothes

Avoid activities that increase your body temperature

Add foods that act as body coolant to your diet

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.