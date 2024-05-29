Heatwave: Follow These 7 Tips To Stay Safe

A healthy diet can help you stay fit during summer

As severe heatwave continues to affect many parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Madhya Pradesh. With rising temperature, heat-related illnesses become more common than ever. Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, cramps, rash and severe dehydration are some heat-related illnesses. Severe heatwave increases the likelihood of developing these issues in both children and adults. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to follow all necessary precautions that can help keep you and your family safe during extreme heatwave.

Here we've some diet and lifestyle tips that can protect you against the scorching heat.

Heatwave: Follow these tips to stay safe

1. Hydrate well

Dehydration is a common issue during summer. As you sweat more, you must drink enough water to make up for the fluid loss. Not just water, you must consume other fluids as well like coconut water, lemon water, cucumber juice, buttermilk and more.

2. Do miss the symptoms

High body temperature, nausea and vomiting, increased sweating, fainting and dizziness, muscle cramps, rash, altered mental status and confusion are some common symptoms of heat-related illnesses. If you have been experiencing these, seek medical help immediately.

3. Choose right clothes

Wearing loose and light-coloured clothes can help prevent your body from overheating. Also, choose cotton clothes as they are more suitable for your skin during this season.

When outside, apply a generous amount of sunscreen and use hats and umbrellas.

4. Eat well

A healthy diet can also help you stay fit during the hot days. Add enough seasonal fruits and vegetables to your summer diet.

5. Plan well

Avoid stepping outside during the hottest hours of the day. Also, whenever you leave home, carry a water bottle.

During extreme heat, cancel non-essential outings. You must also check weather reports daily to plan activities in a better way.

6. Avoid heavy exercise

Exercising is crucial for your overall health irrespective of the weather conditions. However, during extreme heatwave, heavy exercise can increase your body's temperature. Therefore, it is wise to choose light, low-intensity exercises, so that you are not exhausted after performing a workout.

7. Take care of children

Just like adults, children are equally prone to heat-related illnesses. You must focus on their nutrition and hydration. Encourage indoor activities and do not leave them in poorly ventilated spaces. If your child is sick, seek medical help immediately.

Follow these tips and stay safe this summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.