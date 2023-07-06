Have You Tried Papaya Seeds? Here Are 7 Reasons Why You Should

Consuming papaya seeds can have positive effects on skin and hair health

Papaya is one of the healthiest fruits that is known for its benefits on the body. However, on the other hand, papaya seeds are often overlooked and discarded when consuming the fruit, but they actually offer a wide range of health benefits. Keep reading as we share ways in which papaya seeds can boost our health.

Here are 9 reasons why we should consume papaya seeds:

1. Digestive health

Papaya seeds contain the enzyme papain, which aids digestion. Consuming a small amount of these seeds after a meal can help to break down proteins and improve digestion, reducing symptoms such as bloating, constipation, and indigestion.

2. Liver detoxification

Papaya seeds are known for their ability to support liver health. They contain certain compounds that can help in detoxifying the liver and protecting it from damage caused by toxins and excessive alcohol consumption.

3. Antibacterial properties

Papaya seeds have antibacterial properties that can help fight against various bacterial infections in the body. These seeds can be crushed and mixed with honey or added to dressings and marinades to enhance their antibacterial effects.

4. Anti-inflammatory effects

The anti-inflammatory properties of papaya seeds can help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is linked to various diseases, such as arthritis and heart disease, so consuming papaya seeds may help in managing these conditions.

5. Natural parasite treatment

Papaya seeds have been traditionally used as a natural remedy for intestinal parasites. The seeds contain an alkaloid called carpaine, which has been shown to be effective against parasitic worms. Consuming small amounts of freshly ground papaya seeds on an empty stomach can help eliminate parasites.

6. Immune system support

Papaya seeds are rich in antioxidants, which can help boost the immune system and protect the body from disease-causing pathogens. Including papaya seeds in your diet can help strengthen your immune system and enhance overall health.

7. Anticancer properties

Some studies have indicated that papaya seeds may have anticancer properties. The compounds found in these seeds, such as isothiocyanates, have demonstrated the ability to inhibit the growth of cancer cells. However, more research is needed in this area to fully understand the extent of their effects.

8. Cardiovascular health

The presence of antioxidants, such as phenolic compounds, in papaya seeds can help reduce oxidative stress and lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. These seeds may also help in reducing cholesterol levels and maintaining healthy blood pressure.

9. Skin and hair benefits

Consuming papaya seeds can have positive effects on skin and hair health. Papaya seeds are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can improve the overall health of the skin and promote hair growth. You can even use papaya seed extract or oil topically to nourish the skin and hair.

In conclusion, papaya seeds offer numerous health benefits. From improving digestion to supporting liver health and boosting the immune system, including these seeds in our diet can contribute to overall well-being. However, it is important to consume them in moderation and consult with a healthcare professional, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.