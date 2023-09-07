8 Benefits Of Papaya Seeds & How To Consume Them Correctly

Papaya seeds are loaded with vitamin C, which boosts the immune system

Papaya seeds are small, black seeds found in the centre of the papaya fruit. They have a slightly bitter and peppery taste. These seeds are rich in nutrients and offer several health benefits when consumed correctly.

The correct way to consume papaya seeds is to dry them and grind them into a powder. You can then sprinkle the powder on your food or add it to smoothies, salads, or other dishes. The seeds have a slightly peppery flavour and can be used as a seasoning. Keep reading as we list some of the excellent benefits of consuming papaya seeds.

8 Benefits of consuming papaya seeds:

1. Improved digestion

Papaya seeds contain an enzyme called papain that aids in digestion. You can consume a teaspoon of fresh papaya seeds after meals to support healthy digestion and prevent digestive issues like bloating, constipation, and indigestion.

2. Better liver health

The seeds are rich in antioxidants, which help to eliminate toxins from the body and support liver function. The compounds present in papaya seeds can help in detoxifying the liver. Grind a tablespoon of papaya seeds and mix them with a glass of juice or water. Consume this mixture once a day for a few weeks to support liver health.

3. Rich in antioxidants & anti-inflammatory properties

The presence of flavonoids and phenolic compounds in papaya seeds helps to reduce inflammation and provide relief from inflammatory conditions like arthritis. Papaya seeds are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. You can sprinkle crushed seeds on salads, smoothies, or yogurt to add a nutty flavour and benefit from their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Boosted immune system

Papaya seeds are loaded with vitamin C, which boosts the immune system and helps in the production of collagen, promoting healthy skin, hair, and nails.

5. Weight loss aid

Papaya seeds may help in weight management due to their high fibre content. The high fibre content in papaya seeds helps to keep you fuller for longer, regulate blood sugar levels, and aid in weight management. The seeds can help regulate the digestive system, increase feelings of fullness, and support weight loss efforts. You can consume them directly or include them in your meals to aid in weight management.

6. Anti-parasitic properties

Papaya seeds have anti-parasitic properties that can help eliminate intestinal worms and other parasites. Crush a handful of seeds and mix them with a tablespoon of honey or yogurt. Consume this mixture on an empty stomach for about a week, followed by a laxative, to expel parasites from the body.

7. Anti-cancer potential

Research suggests that papaya seeds may possess anti-cancer properties due to their ability to inhibit the growth of certain types of cancer cells.

8. Improved heart health

The seeds contain heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, which can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels and prevent the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Remember to start with small amounts of papaya seeds and gradually increase the dosage to avoid any adverse effects. Additionally, if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medication, it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional before incorporating papaya seeds into your diet.

Excessive consumption of papaya seeds may have adverse effects due to their high concentration of compounds like antifungal and anthelmintic agents. Pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, or individuals with certain medical conditions should also consult with a healthcare professional before consuming papaya seeds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.