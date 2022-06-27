Have To Sit In Front Of The Screen All Day? Here's How You Can Take Care Of Your Eye Sight

Wearing blue-ray protective glasses while working through screens can help avoid eye strain

Working in front of a screen all day can be unavoidable. However, It is extremely important for us to take care of our eyes. The eyes are one of the most important organs and poor health of the eyes can cause various other health complications. In this article, we discuss some easy ways through which you can take care of your eyes if your extensive screen time is unavoidable.

Here's how you can take care of your eyes if you have to be on screen all day:

1. Alter the lighting

The light around you has a huge impact on your eyes' health along with the screen. Sitting in a dark room can worsen eye strain from the screen. On the other hand low brightness on your device while in a bright surroundings may also cause strain to your eyes.

2. Wear blue-ray glasses

Blue rays from our screens are one of the causes of dry eyes, eye strain and many eye sight-related issues. You are encouraged to wear blue-ray protective glasses to create a shield over your eyes. These glasses are perfect for people that have desk jobs or use phones a lot.

3. Take breaks

Sitting in front of the screen for long hours can severely affect your eyesight. Taking breaks between work can help reset your mind and gives rest to your vision. Continuous focus on the screen can also cause headaches and dry eyes.

4. Don't sit close to the screen

Although this one is an obvious solution, it can be hard to follow through. While being immersed in our phones and laptops we often do not release how close we are to our screens. Try implementing 25 inches-distance rule to ensure there is a healthy distance between you and your screens.

5. Try 20-20-20

The 20-20-20 technique helps avoid eye strain. This technique suggests you must take a break every 20 minutes. During this break, try to look at something that is 20 feet away from you and hold that store for 20 seconds. This helps you from eye strain and helps avoid dry eyes.

6. Get eye drops

As discussed above, being on the screen constantly can cause your eyes to dry up. This may be due to a lack of enough blinking. When focused on a task we might forget to blink enough. Using eye drops throughout the day is a great way to keep your eyes hydrated. This also reduces your chances of experiencing eye strain.

7. Eat healthy

Although this step does not directly improve your screen time experience, it may be helpful in maintaining the long-term health of your eyes. Eating foods such as green leafy vegetables, water-rich foods, protein-rich foods, and so on can ensure your eyes' health stays intact and protected.

8. Wear sunglasses outdoors

Besides taking necessary care while working, you are also encouraged to wear sunglasses when under the sun or in bright environments. Staying under the sun may cause or worsen pre-existing eye strain. You may experience headaches or strain to your eyes and temples if you don't use sunglasses under the sun.

9. Get regular checkups

Getting regular checkups can help you identify eye conditions at an earlier stage. If your excessive screen time is causing harm to your eyes, you may be able to notice that through eye tests. Noticing such issues, in the beginning, may ensure proper treatment and can help you recover.

10. Blink

This one may seem simple but is extremely important. As mentioned above, one might forget to blink enough when working. Focusing on work for long hours can significantly lower your blinks. Blinking helps hydrate our eyes and stops them from drying.

In conclusion, taking preventive steps can help you avoid more severe eye conditions. Taking good care of your eyes and taking necessary breaks ensures your eyes and overall body stays healthy and free from disorders.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.