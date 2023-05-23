Haircare Tips: Does Consuming Cinnamon Boost Hair Health?

Cinnamon's natural anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties can help to prevent hair loss

The flavour and aroma of cinnamon are well known for being spicy, sweet, and woodsy. Additionally, it is one of the components proposed to optimise hair growth. According to science, cinnamon can stop baldness and even stop hair loss. By promoting growth and enhancing the texture and look of your hair, cinnamon can support healthy hair maintenance. Continue reading as we share some common benefits of consuming cinnamon on our hair.

Many benefits of consuming cinnamon on our hair health:

1. Improves blood circulation

One of the key benefits of cinnamon consumption for hair health is its ability to improve blood circulation. Proper blood circulation is crucial for the hair follicles to receive sufficient oxygen and nutrients. This, in turn, promotes hair growth and also helps to keep the scalp healthy.

2. Stimulates hair growth

Procyanidin, an ingredient in cinnamon, stimulates hair follicles for quicker growth. In a study, procyanidin's impact on hair development was examined. Additionally, a number of earlier research revealed a connection between procyanidin and quicker hair development. Massaging cinnamon oil into the scalp can increase blood flow to the hair follicles, which, in turn, stimulates hair growth.

3. Anti-bacterial properties

Cinnamon has natural anti-bacterial properties that help to protect the scalp from harmful bacteria, fungus, and other microorganisms. This can help to prevent scalp infections and dandruff, which can lead to hair loss.

4. Reduces hair breakage

Cinnamon is high in antioxidants that help to prevent hair breakage. The antioxidants in cinnamon help to reduce damage to hair follicles and make the hair stronger.

5. Improves scalp health

A healthy scalp directly means healthy hair health. Cinnamon contains anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe and calm an irritated scalp. This can help to prevent hair loss and promote a healthy scalp.

6. Prevents hair loss

Reduced blood flow and, thus, the supply of nutrients to hair follicles cause hair loss. Cinnamaldehyde, a substance found in cinnamon, is the secret ingredient. Blood flow to the scalp and hair follicles is improved due to the blood vessel dilation. Along with this, cinnamon contains vitamins and minerals that are essential for healthy hair growth, including iron, calcium, and zinc. These nutrients help to prevent hair loss and promote hair growth.

7. Enhances hair shine

Cinnamon is known to enhance hair shine and luster. The essential oils found in cinnamon help to moisturise and nourish hair, leaving it shiny and healthy-looking.

8. Can help treat dandruff

Cinnamon has anti-fungal qualities that fight the fungi that cause dandruff. According to study, cinnamon kills Malassezia, the fungus that causes dandruff. Additionally, cinnamon includes "polyphenols," which are natural antioxidants. Their antibacterial and anti-oxidative qualities aid in the treatment of scalp infections.

In conclusion, consuming cinnamon can have many benefits for hair health. From promoting hair growth to protecting against scalp infections, cinnamon can help to keep hair healthy and strong. Additionally, cinnamon's natural anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties can help to prevent hair loss and promote a healthy scalp. So, if you're looking to improve your hair health, consider incorporating cinnamon into your diet or hair care routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.