Hair Fall In Monsoon: Apply This Flaxseed-Aloe Vera Gel For Healthy, Strong Hair

Hair fall is a common issue faced by many, especially during the monsoon. Hair fall during the rainy season is also known as seasonal hair fall. Several factors can contribute to hair fall during monsoon. Some of these include increased humidity and weak hair shaft due to exposure to rainwater. On top, excessive styling, improper hair care and nutritional deficiencies make the situation worse. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to follow a few extra precautions for healthy and strong hair. To help you manage this seasonal issue, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few natural remedies. One of them is applying a flaxseed pack. Let's look into the details.

Monsoon hair fall: Try this natural hair pack for the best results

Flaxseeds are loaded with essential nutrients. Many people often consume these seeds when trying to lose weight as they are loaded with fibre and protein.

Flaxseeds can also be used to prepare a hair pack that can do wonders.

The expert explained that flaxseeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and B vitamins. All these nutrients can help promote hair growth.

You can boil flaxseeds in water to get a gel-like consistency. Combine this with aloe vera gel. Aloe vera gel also contains vitamin A, C and E. These vitamins contribute to cell turnover, promoting healthy cell growth.

Other tips to control monsoon hair fall

The nutritionist has also shared other tips to deal with hair fall that you can try:

1. Kulith Kalan:

Kulith kalan is a soup-like drink that is prepared using dal, buttermilk and spices. This drink is also good for digestion and helps get rid of bloating.

2. Manage stress:

Stress can affect your health negatively in several ways. It can also trigger hair fall and even make it worse. Therefore, try stress management techniques for better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.