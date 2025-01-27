Guillain-Barre Syndrome Outbreak: Maharashtra Reports First Death; Know How To Stay Safe

Maharashtra has reported its first death due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). A Pune-based Chartered Accountant was suffering from diarrhoea for a few days. Later, he could not move his hands and legs followed by breathing problems. He then succumbed to the disease. Pune has reported a total of 101 Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases, till now. The Pune Municipal Corporation is on alert mode and has adopted a slew of measures to deal with the situation.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare immunological nerve disorder that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness. In this condition, the body's immune system attacks the nerves.

How to reduce your risk

Water contamination has been identified as a potential cause of the spike in Pune. The state health department in an advisory has urged the citizens to drink boiled water and avoid eating in open areas or stale food.

In the event of sudden weakness in the muscles of the arms and legs, the citizens have been asked to consult the family doctor or go to the nearest government hospital.

Officials in Pune are surveying homes in affected areas, collecting water samples and interviewing residents.

The exact cause of Guillain-Barre Syndrome is still unknown. In most cases, it isn't preventable. However, it is important to stay cautious to reduce your odds. Avoid eating out, wash fruits and vegetables properly before use, drink boiled water and practice good hygiene.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome requires immediate treatment and hospitalisation. If you have been experiencing symptoms, seek medical help immediately. Severe cases may require intensive care.

Know the symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome:

Weakness and tingling in feet and legs

Unsteady walking

Difficulty in climbing stairs

Double vision

Rapid heart rate

Severe cramping

Pins and needles feeling in fingers, toes, ankles and wrists

Low blood pressure

These symptoms usually become prominent after a respiratory or digestive tract infection. Muscle weakness can also turn into paralysis in few cases.

Some other complications of Guillain-Barre Syndrome include trouble breathing, heart-related issues, pain, blood clots and impaired bowel or bladder function.

