Get These Lab Tests Intermittently For Early Diagnosis

Getting timely lab tests can play a critical role in the early detection and management of potential health issues. Many conditions like diabetes, thyroid disorders, anaemia, high cholesterol, and even certain cancers can develop silently, without noticeable symptoms in the beginning. Regular screening helps identify abnormalities before they become serious, allowing for early treatment and better outcomes. These tests offer insight into how well your body systems are functioning, detect nutrient deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, and help track changes over time, ultimately supporting proactive healthcare rather than reactive treatment. Keep reading as we share lab tests you must get timely to early diagnosis heart issues.

Common lab tests to get intermittently for early diagnosis

1. Complete blood count (CBC)

This test checks red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. It helps detect infections, anaemia, immune disorders, and even some cancers. Getting it once or twice a year is a good baseline, especially if you experience fatigue or frequent illness.

2. Fasting blood sugar and HbA1c

Fasting blood sugar checks immediate glucose levels, while HbA1c reflects average levels over the past 3 months. These tests are essential to detect prediabetes and diabetes early. Those with a family history or obesity may benefit from testing every 6 months.

3. Lipid profile (cholesterol test)

This test measures total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides to assess heart disease risk. Adults over 30 or those with heart disease risk factors should get this annually, or more frequently if already on medication.

4. Liver function test (LFT)

LFT helps evaluate how well your liver is working and can detect early signs of liver diseases, fatty liver, or damage from alcohol, medications, or hepatitis. Yearly testing is recommended, especially if you consume alcohol or have diabetes.

5. Kidney function test (KFT)

This test checks for markers like creatinine and blood urea nitrogen to assess kidney health. It's especially important for people with diabetes, high blood pressure, or those on long-term medications.

6. Thyroid function test

These tests monitor thyroid hormone levels and are crucial for detecting conditions like hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. Women, in particular, should check yearly due to hormonal changes, especially around pregnancy or menopause.

7. Vitamin D and Vitamin B12 levels

Deficiencies in these vitamins are common and can lead to fatigue, mood disorders, bone weakness, and nerve issues. Testing is recommended once or twice a year, especially if you have dietary restrictions or symptoms like tiredness or numbness.

8. Urine routine test

A simple urine test can detect infections, kidney problems, or diabetes-related complications. It's a non-invasive test that can give early insights into urinary or systemic health concerns.

9. Electrolyte panel

This measures levels of sodium, potassium, calcium, and more. Imbalances may cause fatigue, muscle cramps, or heart rhythm issues. It's often included in routine check-ups or when you're ill.

Get these tests timely to ensure early diagnosis and better overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.