Experiencing Frequent Headaches? These Foods Could Be The Culprit

Various foods are notoriously known for triggering headaches

In one of her recent Instagram posts, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares some foods and food groups that might be the reason behind your headaches. She writes, “Many people endure headaches consistently, never expecting that the trigger could be something in their diet.

Of course, if you have frequent headaches, a lot of it could depend upon your genetic predisposition. The more genetically prone you are, the more likely certain foods act to precipitate the headaches.

Sometimes weather changes, strong odours, perfumes, bright lights and menstrual cycles also trigger a headache. Whilst you cannot control many of these factors, what you choose to eat is in your control.

7 foods and drinks that can lead to headache

1. Red wine

Commonly known as a trigger for headaches, the quantity of red wine one has also matters. Some may get a headache with just 1 glass, while others may precipitate one after 2-3 glasses.

2. Cheese

It contains tyramine that causes blood vessels to constrict leading to a headache.

3. Chocolate

Eating one chocolate may not give you a headache, but eating 4-5 pieces or a whole box may give you a splitting headache as it contains caffeine and tyramine.

4. Milk and Coffee

Milk is now considered a common trigger for headaches especially if you are lactose-intolerant.

5. Citrus fruits

They contain octopamine, a substance that triggers headaches. People who cannot tolerate acidic fruits can also get a headache with oranges, sweet lime, lemons, grapefruits.

6. Artificial sweeteners

They contain aspartame, which reduces the dopamine levels and triggers headaches.

She ends by explaining. “Other common headache-causing foods are cabbage, brinjal, cured meats, canned fish and peanuts.”

Avoid these foods if you often experience headaches or whenever you do.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.