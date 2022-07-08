Exercises To Manage Thyroid Disorders

Running is a great exercise for people with hypothyroidism as it can boost hormone production

What are thyroid disorders?

The thyroid is a gland present in our neck. It is responsible for the production of various hormones in the body. These hormones help us perform various functions and play an integral role. Lack of or excess of these hormones can also imbalances in the body.

Thyroid disorders occur when these hormones are not produced in the right amount. Hypothyroidism refers to when the thyroid is not producing enough of the hormones it is expected to produce. Hyperthyroidism on the other hand refers to excess production of hormones.

How can we treat thyroid disorders?

As discussed in the beginning, the proper production of these hormones is very important. Medication, diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes can significantly improve these abnormal hormone levels. In this article, we discuss exercises that have been proven to improve thyroid disorders.

While Hypothyroidism causes lethargy and weight gain. Hyperthyroidism on the other hand causes weight loss and energy spikes. Hence, it can be difficult to navigate what workouts are fit for you.

Which exercises to practice if you have Hypothyroidism?

Hypothyroidism causes lethargy, tiredness, muscle weakness, constipation, etc. These symptoms may even lead to weight gain. Hence, it is ideal for people with hypothyroidism to incorporate working out into their routine.

1. Jogging

Jogging or walking are both great ways to exercise if you have hypothyroidism. Hypothyroidism can cause fatigue and weakness which can make working out a difficult task. Engaging in low-impact exercises can help inculcate some physical activity. You can also try running.

2. Dancing

Dancing is a fun and easy way to incorporate working into your routine. Dancing helps improve blood circulation and also aids the proper functioning of numerous hormones in the body.

3. Cardio

Cardio encompasses all kinds of physical activities that focus on body movement. It helps increase blood circulation and heart rate. Both of these factors play an integral role in hormone production.

Which exercises to practice if you have Hyperthyroidism?

Hyperthyroidism can cause fast metabolism, increased appetite, high heartbeat, palpitations, nervousness, and lack of focus. Hyperthyroidism may also cause weight loss. Although exercising is seen as a way to lose weight, it may also help gain muscle and can also improve hormone levels.

1. Yoga

Yoga is one of the most effective regimes to help normalise hormone levels. Yoga is a modifiable exercise and can be altered to one's convenience. Yoga is also a slow-paced regime that is ideal for people suffering from hyperthyroidism.

2. Weight training

Weight training is great for people with hyperthyroidism. As discussed above, hyperthyroidism can cause weight loss. Weight training is a great way to increase muscle and is also slow-paced.

3. Stretching

Although stretching on its own may not be adequate for your daily workout requirements, it is a great way to start. Stretching helps in blood circulation and aids improvement of hormone levels. It is also slow-paced which makes it ideal for people with hyperthyroidism.

In conclusion, proper diet and lifestyle changes can help improve your thyroid's health and promote its proper functioning. Exercising regularly can help normalise thyroid levels. Furthermore, exercising improves overall health which also boosts thyroid health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.