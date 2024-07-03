Excessive Fibre Intake Can Lead To These Side Effects, Says Nutritionist

Excessive fibre intake can also lead to nutrient deficiencies

Fibre is a vital nutrient that offers numerous health benefits. It promotes digestion, supports healthy blood sugar levels and even helps in weight management. A high-fibrous diet can also help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. However, too much fibre consumption can lead to uncomfortable side effects. While it is essential for good health, it is important to strike a balance and consume it in moderation, as recommended by nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee. “Whilst increasing fibre in your diet is a great idea, what happens if you suddenly start taking a lot of fibre?” read the caption of her latest video on Instagram.

She recommended not to suddenly increase the fibre count of your diet. “Adding too much fibre suddenly in your diet could increase bloat, overgrowth of bad bacteria,” she said in the video. “It could also cause constipation, in certain individuals, rather than relieving constipation, because of the overgrowth of bad bacteria which already exists.” So she recommends increasing fibre intake “under supervision.”

Watch the video here:

According to the USDA, eating too much fibre can cause various side effects, particularly if not balanced with adequate water intake. Consuming more than the recommended daily amount of fibre (about 28 grams for a 2,000-calorie diet) may lead to:

Bloating Gas Feeling too full Stomach cramps Constipation Diarrhoea Dehydration Poor absorption of essential nutrients Weight changes Nausea Intestinal blockage (in extreme cases)

Excessive fibre intake can also lead to nutrient deficiencies, as fibre binds with minerals like calcium, zinc and iron, which reduces their absorption. However, increasing fibre levels may be beneficial for individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).