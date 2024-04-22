Does A High-Protein Diet Affect Your Bones? Here's What You Should Do

Overconsumption of protein can negatively affect your health

Protein is an essential macronutrient that your body requires on a daily basis. It is the building block of the human body. Protein helps you maintain a healthy weight, keeps your muscles strong, reduces muscle loss, prevents injuries and more. High protein diets have gained huge popularity over the past few years. From building muscles to quick weight loss, many end up consuming more protein than required to achieve such goals. However, overconsumption of protein can negatively affect your health, especially your bones. If you are wondering how, read on to understand the impact of too much protein on your bones. Also, know how to counter these side effects.

High protein diets and bone health

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra explained the link between high-protein diets and bone health.

"High-protein diets that are low in fruits and vegetables can make your bones weak. High protein diets leave acidic ash in your body. To fight this acidity your body loses calcium from its bones," Batra explained in the video.

However, it does not mean that protein is not good for you. "But if you are on a high protein diet, you must consume enough fruits and vegetables throughout the day. Focus on consuming 2 servings of fruits and 5 servings of vegetables in a day," she added.

Here's how fruits and vegetables help counter the side effects:

1. Alkalizing effect: The alkalizing properties of fruits and vegetables help balance the body's pH levels. This can help eliminate the acidic effects of high-protein diets.

2. Nutrient density: Protein alone cannot help build bones. You need other essential nutrients as well. Fruits and vegetables can help you receive calcium, vitamin K, vitamin C and magnesium for healthy bones.

3. Fibre content: High protein diets are usually low in fibre which can affect your digestive health. Therefore, adding enough fruits and vegetables that are high in dietary fibre can help ensure better digestion. Also, dietary fibre can aid in the absorption of calcium and other minerals crucial for bone health.

For healthy bones and overall well-being, it is essential to consume a well-balanced diet with all essential nutrients. Overconsumption of any nutrient can have many potential side effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.