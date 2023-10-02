Do You Know What Is Food Synergy? Nutritionist Shares 6 Food Synergies To Help Boost Your Health

Green tea with lemon can increase the absorption of the nutrients in green tea

Food synergy refers to the concept that the combination of different nutrients and compounds in whole foods work together to provide greater health benefits than the sum of their individual parts. In other words, when certain foods are consumed together, their nutrients interact and enhance each other's benefits, leading to a more favourable effect on health.

Food synergy is considered healthy as it promotes a balanced and varied diet that maximises nutrient intake. By consuming a variety of whole foods and combining them in a way that harnesses their synergistic effects, individuals can potentially improve nutrient absorption, increase antioxidant capacity, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. To help us better understand what food synergy is, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares some food combinations.

However, it is worth noting that food synergy should be seen as a part of an overall healthy eating pattern, and it is important to consider individual dietary needs, preferences, and any specific health conditions when applying this concept.

